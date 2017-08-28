Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

1. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty UNITED STATES, GULF COAST – AUGUST 25: In this NASA handout image, Hurricane Harvey is photographed aboard the International Space Station as it intensified on its way toward the Texas coast on August 25, 2017. The Expedition 52 crew on the station has been tracking this storm for the past two days and capturing Earth observation photographs and videos from their vantage point in low Earth orbit.Now at category 4 strength, Harvey’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 miles per hour. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

2. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty ROCKPORT, TX – AUGUST 26: A dog stands guard over a section of the Saltgrass Estates apartments Saturday afternoon after Hurricane Harvey destroyed the complex. (Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

3. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty A destroyed buildingand vehicles at Rockport Airport after heavy damage when Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017. Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

4. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty TOPSHOT – Damaged boats in a multi-level storage facility are seen following passage of Hurricane Harvey at Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

5. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty Rescue crews search for people in distress after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 27, 2017. Massive flooding unleashed by deadly monster storm Harvey left Houston — the fourth-largest city in the United States — increasingly isolated as its airports and highways shut down and residents fled homes waist-deep in water. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

6. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 27: People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after it the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

7. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 27: In this handout provided by the Army National Guard, A Texas National Guardsman carries a resident from her flooded home following Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Lt. Zachary West/Army National Guard via Getty Images)

8. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 27: In this handout provided by the Army National Guard, Texas National Guardsmen assist residents affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey onto a military vehicle August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Lt. Zachary West/Army National Guard via Getty Images)

9. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty A sign indicates the height of floodwater on Route 288 during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

10. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty A man crosses a flooded street during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

11. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS — TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2017: Residential neighborhoods near the Interstate 10 sit in floodwater in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

12. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 29: Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

13. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty TEXAS, USA – AUGUST 28 : A car gets stuck after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, United States on August 28, 2017. (Photo by Tharindu Nallaperuma/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

14. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 28: People wait to be rescued from their flooded homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

15. Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty Evacuees line up to apply for FEMA aid at the Convention Center which is housing people from flooded homes after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 29, 2017. Harvey has set what forecasters believe is a new rainfall record for the continental US, officials said Tuesday. Harvey, swirling for the past few days off Texas and Louisiana has dumped more than 49 inches (124.5 centimeters) of rain on the region. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)