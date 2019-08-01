How Black Women Beautifully Celebrated Sisterhood On #NationalGirlfriendsDay

Today, August 1, is National Girlfriends Day!

And as Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced, this is more than just a hashtag, but a celebration of how our female friends are such an impact part of our lives.

“As part of #NationalGirlfriendsDay, let’s give a shoutout to the friends who always have our backs! My girlfriends aren’t just people I like to hang out with—though we do plenty of that—they’re a vital part of who I am and who I’ll keep becoming,” she wrote on Twitter.

Of course, Black women took to social media to celebrate their sistas. Look at all of these beautiful faces: