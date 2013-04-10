Home

Hottest Celeb Pics Of The Week 4-17-13

Posted April 10, 2013

1. La La Anthony

La La Anthony

attends the 2013 Point Honors Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

2. Ciara

Ciara

visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

3. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

attends the BET Networks 2013 New York Upfront in New York City. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for BET)

4. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

arrives at the World Premiere Of The Lifetime Original Movie Event “Call Me Crazy: A Five Film” at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

5. Selita Ebanks

Selita Ebanks

attends the BET Networks 2013 New York Upfront in New York City. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for BET)

6. Paula Patton

Paula Patton

arrives at the 3rd Annual Coach Evening To Benefit Children’s Defense Fund at Bad Robot in Santa Monica, California. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

7. Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille

attends the GBK Gift Lounge In Honor Of The MTV Movie Award Nominees And Presenters at W Hollywood in Hollywood, California. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)

8. Halle Berry

Halle Berry

attends the premiere of the movie The Call at Cine Leblon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.(Apr. 2013) (Photo by Buda Mendes/LatinContent/Getty Images)

9. Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman

poses during day 2 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

10. Taraji P Henson

Taraji P Henson

attends the GUESS Hotel pool party at the Viceroy Palm Springs in Palm Springs, California. (Apr. 2013)(Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for GUESS)

11. June Ambrose

June Ambrose

attends the 4th Annual ELLE Women in Music Celebration at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ELLE)

12. Adrienne Bailon and Kelly Rowland

Adrienne Bailon and Kelly Rowland

attend the Women Who Rock event at day 2 of the Hard Rock Music Lounge at Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs, in Palm Springs, California. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

13. Porsha Stewart

Porsha Stewart

attends the relaunch of MegaGrowth at “The Mane Event” at King Plow Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

14. Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton

arrives at the Logo NewNowNext Awards 2013 at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (Apr. 2013)(Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

15. Kelly Rowland and Fantasia

Kelly Rowland and Fantasia

attended the Private Listening Session For Grammy Award-Winning Artist Fantasia For Her New Album “Side Effects Of You” at London Bridge Studios in North Hollywood, California. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

16. Jessica White

Jessica White

attends the 4th annual ELLE Women in Music Celebration at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. (Apr. 2013)(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/WireImage)

17. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland

attends the Gary Clark Jr. concert at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, California. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Araya Diaz/WireImage)

18. Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne Bailon

attends the 4th Annual ELLE Women in Music Celebration at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. (Apr. 2013) (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ELLE)

