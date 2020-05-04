Happy Birthday Kimora Lee Simmons! 10 Of Her Best Looks

Kimora Lee Simmons has contributed so much to Hip Hop culture. The Blasian model and entrepreneur gifted us with Baby Phat, the 1990’s staple wardrobe for young women everywhere. Although she is known for her contributions to fashion, the mother of 5 has done so much more.

Kimora hit the 6-foot mark at the age of 10. Her modeling career was inevitable. By age 13, she signed a contract with Chanel under the guardianship of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. Her appearances in his shows helped him to become more inclusive when it came to working with models of color. Since then, she’s modeled for top designers like Fendi, Valentino, Emanuel Ungaro, Christian Dior, Roberto Cavalli, Kenzo, Anna Sui, Geoffrey Beene, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Beyond Baby Phat, Kimora went on to create a collection of fragrances, jewelry, a skincare line, and cosmetics line. For about 3 years she worked as the President and Creative Director for Just Fab, an online personalized shopping site. Before then, personalized shopping didn’t really exist.

With motherhood, building businesses, and her philanthropic work on her plate, Kimora makes the life of an entrepreneur look easy. As we celebrate her 45th birthday (5/4), we’re counting 10 of Kimora’s most fashionable looks.