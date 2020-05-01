Happy Birthday GiGi! 10 Times She Was The Light Of Her Parent’s Eyes

It has been a little over 3 months since we lost Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the world is still trying to recover. Today the angel would’ve turned 14 years old.

Since her untimely death, we’ve watched everyone react to what it mean to be a girl dad. Father’s showed their pride in raising young women. Kobe’s love for his daughter Gianna sparked a sense of appreciation that we haven’t seen in a very long time. People learned that life could be taken from you at any moment, so it’s important not to take parenthood for granted.

Vanessa Bryant always spoke about how special Kobe’s bond with Gianna was. She wanted to follow in her dad’s footsteps by joining the WNBA. When questioned about having a boy to carry on his legacy he would remind people that she was good enough to do that. “[Gianna] will be standing next to me, and [fans] will be like, ‘You gotta have a boy. You and [wife Vanessa] gotta have a boy, you gotta have somebody carry on the tradition, the legacy.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh! I got this. Don’t need no boy for that! I got this.’ ”

Vanessa Bryant has proven herself to be the pillar of strength. Not only has she had to mourn the loss of her husband and baby girl, she has to continue to be the backbone for the rest of the Bryant children. As you can imagine, today will be difficult for her. In support of Vanessa and her family, we’re highlighting 10 times Gianna shined brightly with her parents.