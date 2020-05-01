Happy Birthday GiGi! 10 Times She Was The Light Of Her Parent’s Eyes

It has been a little over 3 months since we lost Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the world is still trying to recover. Today the angel would’ve turned 14 years old.
Since her untimely death, we’ve watched everyone react to what it mean to be a girl dad. Father’s showed their pride in raising young women. Kobe’s love for his daughter Gianna sparked a sense of appreciation that we haven’t seen in a very long time. People learned that life could be taken from you at any moment, so it’s important not to take parenthood for granted.
Vanessa Bryant always spoke about how special Kobe’s bond with Gianna was. She wanted to follow in her dad’s footsteps by joining the WNBA. When questioned about having a boy to carry on his legacy he would remind people that she was good enough to do that. “[Gianna] will be standing next to me, and [fans] will be like, ‘You gotta have a boy. You and [wife Vanessa] gotta have a boy, you gotta have somebody carry on the tradition, the legacy.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh! I got this. Don’t need no boy for that! I got this.’ ”
Vanessa Bryant has proven herself to be the pillar of strength. Not only has she had to mourn the loss of her husband and baby girl, she has to continue to be the backbone for the rest of the Bryant children. As you can imagine, today will be difficult for her. In support of Vanessa and her family, we’re highlighting 10 times Gianna shined brightly with her parents.
1. GIANNA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE NBA FINALS GAME 5, 2009Source:Getty
Kobe and Gianna shared a warm embrace at the NBA Finals Game 5.
2. GIANNA AND KOBE BRYANT AT HIS HAND AND FOOTPRINT CEREMONY, 2011Source:Getty
Gianna Bryant gave her papa a sweet hug and kiss in celebration of his Hand and Footprint ceremony.
3. GIANNA AND VANESSA BRYANT AT THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS GAME, 2015Source:Getty
Gianna Bryant sat court side with her beautiful mother in support of her father during a Lakers game.
4. GIANNA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE NBA ALL-STAR GAME, 2016Source:Getty
Gianna joined her dad on the court during the NBA All-Star game in 2016.
5. THE BRYANT FAMILY AT THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS LOS ANGELES LAKERS GAME, 2017Source:Getty
In 2017, Kobe Bryant posed with his family during halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys were retired.
6. GIANNA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE PHILLIPS 66 NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS,Source:Getty
Gianna Bryant and her dad spent some quality time together as they watched the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships.
7. GIANNA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE WNBA ALL-STAR GAME, 2019Source:Getty
Gianna and her dad were all smiles as they sat court side of the WNBA All-Star game in 2019.
8. GIANNA AND KOBE BRYANT THAT THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS GAME, 2019Source:Getty
You could feel the loving energy between Gianna and her dad at an LA Lakers game back in 2019.
9. GIANNA AND KOBE BRYANT THAT THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS GAME, 2019Source:Getty
It is clear that Gianna Bryant was Kobe’s favorite person to attend basketball games with. Here they are court side of another LA Lakers game.
10. GIANNA AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE CHINA VS UNITED STATES GAME, 2014Source:Getty
This photo is an accurate depiction of the father/daughter relationship shared between Gianna and Kobe. Today they’re celebrating her 14th birthday together in heaven.