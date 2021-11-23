Halle Berry Shares ‘Weird’ Sexual Turn On, Continues To Slay On ‘Bruised’ Promo Trail

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Halle Berry is on the promo trail promoting her upcoming Netflix film Bruised and slaying every stop along the way. But it was a more recent stop along the trek that sent fans to Twitter and Halle to the top of trending topics.

In case you haven’t been keeping up, Halle Berry teamed up with Cardi B to produce the first all female rap soundtrack. (She even caused some controversy when she dubbed Cardi the “queen of rap” and doubled down on her comments when asked about it). Featured on the album is Cardi B, Saweetie, the City Girls, and Young M.A, who caught up with Halle for the juicy aforementioned interview where Halle revealed a “weird” sexual turn on that we think turned on Young M.A.

“I don’t know if this is weird, but I like when you’re kissing someone, and they like, kinda suck the tongue. It might not be weird, but that turns me on.” Young M.A. responded, “That’s not weird, that’s not weird. That is absolutely perfect.”

Ms. Berry if ya nasty! In other Halle Berry news, the Oscar winning actress has been serving us power suits as she makes her press rounds. “Can you follow suit,” she wrote on Twitter.

Check out her promo trail style, below.