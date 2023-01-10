Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Golden Globes

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Golden Globes red carpet is certainly giving us our fashion fix and we can’t stop thinking about the ensembles that are leaving us all swooning. Held in Los Angeles on January 10, the annual awards show is bringing out the best of the best and it’s safe to say that the celebs did not come to play!

Our favorite entertainers were on the scene for what is shaping up to be an epic celebration of art. From the fashion queen Quinta Brunson to Babyface and all his suaveness and everything in between, the celebs were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our 2023 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet Rundown.