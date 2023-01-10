Newsletter
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Golden Globes

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The 2023 Golden Globes red carpet is certainly giving us our fashion fix and we can’t stop thinking about the ensembles that are leaving us all swooning. Held in Los Angeles on January 10, the annual awards show is bringing out the best of the best and it’s safe to say that the celebs did not come to play!

Our favorite entertainers were on the scene for what is shaping up to be an epic celebration of art. From the fashion queen Quinta Brunson to Babyface and all his suaveness and everything in between, the celebs were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our 2023 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet Rundown.

1. Quinta Brunson

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson gave us glam in this stunning pink and black dress with a slicked back ponytail and served face and body as she posed ahead of the annual event. 

2. Babyface

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Babyface looped dapper and quite suave in this all black suit. 

3. Colman Domingo

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Colman Domingo also stole the show in this all black number and was all smiles as he posed on the carpet during the annual event. 

4. Angela Bassett

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Angela Bassett gave us style goals in this form fitting silver gown by Pamela Roland. 

5. Billy Porter

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Billy Porter was a sight to see in this lavish look. 

6. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was everything in this elegant blue gown from Balmain. 

7. Julius Tennon and Viola Davis

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon stole the show in their elegant looks. Viola donned a blue Jason Wu look for the annual occasion while her husband matched her fly in a black and white tux. 

8. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash gave us fashionable couple goals wish Niecy donning an extravagant purple gown and Jessica rocking a matching suit. 

