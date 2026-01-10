Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celeb Looks From The The Hollywood Reporter & Spotify Kick Off Golden Globes Event

The 2026 Golden Globes weekend is officially underway, but before a single trophy is handed out, the fashion conversation is already heating up. Because our favorite celebrities are outside.

As awards season momentum builds, The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify held a preview event on Thursday, January 8. Their chic Nominees Night delivered one of the first major style moments of the Globes.

The Golden Globes 2026 Are Kicking Off – And So Is The Celebrity Fashion

The event brought out a stylish mix of Hollywood vets, rising stars and influencers. Most stars left the gowns for the main event, making these red carpet moments all about individual style.

All rocked cocktail attire that we loved. Short hemlines, rich textures, and sleek silhouettes dominated the room, offering a preview of the fashion energy we can expect throughout Golden Globes weekend.

Quinta Brunson brought edge in animal print, delivering a bold cocktail look that stood out on the carpet. Chaka Khan, who also performed that night, went full rockstar in black — dramatic, commanding, and stage-ready as ever. Garcelle Beauvais softened the moment in florals, serving a polished cocktail look with just the right amount of romance.

The younger style stars showed up ready to make their mark. Storm Reid turned heads in a bold red look that felt fresh and fearless, while Skai Jackson opted for a sleek cream mini that leaned chic, minimal, and right on trend.

If this early Golden Globes moment is any indication, the fashion girls are already locked in The weekend’s best looks are still loading. See detailed looks we loved below.

1. Chaka Khan Source:Getty Chaka showed up looking like the rockstar she is in an all-black look layered with texture and attitude. The flowy outer layer paired with embellished pants brought drama without trying too hard. Big hair, bold makeup, and that unmistakable Chaka smile sealed the moment. 2. Skai Jackson Source:Getty Skai kept things sleek in a cream, one-shoulder mini with soft pleating and sculptural draping. The asymmetrical neckline gave the look edge while still feeling delicate. 3. Rachel Lindsay Source:Getty Rachel Lindsay wore an oversized gray double-breasted blazer styled as a mini dress, layered over a crisp white button-down and finished with a slim black tie. She completed the look with sheer black tights and pointed-toe heels, leaning fully into a tailored, menswear-inspired moment. The styling nodded to classic androgynous suiting while still feeling modern, polished, and red-carpet ready. 4. Quinta Brunson Source:Getty Quinta was all about animal print at the THR/Spotify party. She wore a sleek black and white snake skin dress with a high neck and a draped bottom. She styled the look with black heel and black wavy hair. 5. Garcelle Beauvais Source:Getty Garcelle went classic with a twist in a black-and-white mini dress finished with oversized floral appliqués. The tailored silhouette kept it sharp, while the florals added softness and movement. Hair was sleek and pulled back with a buss-down middle part. 6. Storm Reid Source:Getty Storm popped in a red satin mini dress covered in jeweled embellishments that caught the light from every angle. The plunging neckline and fitted silhouette made the look feel confident and grown. Hair was pulled back with minimal makeup, letting the dress be the star.