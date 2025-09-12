Subscribe
The Legends of The Queens Tour Annouce Second Leg

Queens Unite: Chaka, Patti, Gladys, And Stephanie Announce Second Leg Of Historic Tour

'The Queens' tour, a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of legendary voices, is coming to a city near you!

Published on September 12, 2025

The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage. - Brooklyn, NY
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Music royalty is hitting the road, again. Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Stephanie Mills, and Gladys Knight have officially announced the second leg of “The Queens” tour, a powerhouse collaboration that promises to celebrate decades of timeless music. The four iconic vocalists revealed the news live on the Today Show, where Chaka Khan summed up the historic moment, saying, “This is something that I think will never happen again in the history of music.”

Each of these women holds an incomparable legacy, having birthed the music that is the soundtrack to most of your parents and grandparents’ lives. Gladys Knight, “The Empress of Soul,” has delivered classics like “Midnight Train to Georgia” and built a career that spans Motown beginnings to Grammy-winning triumphs. Patti LaBelle, known as the “Godmother of Soul,” has given audiences unforgettable hits such as “Lady Marmalade” and “On My Own,” pairing powerhouse vocals with an undeniable stage presence.

Chaka Khan, the “Queen of Funk,” is celebrated for chart-toppers like “I’m Every Woman” and “Ain’t Nobody,” songs that continue to inspire new generations. And Stephanie Mills, whose star power was cemented with her breakout role in The Wiz, graced the charts with soulful anthems like “Never Knew Love Like This Before” and “Home.”

‘The Queens’ Tour Celebrates Legendary Voices

Individually, each woman has influenced music history, broken barriers, and set standards for excellence. Together, they form an unparalleled lineup, bringing four distinct yet complementary voices to one stage. For fans, “The Queens” Tour is not just another concert; it’s a rare gathering of legends whose artistry has paved the way for the greats today.

As Khan noted, the tour is likely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With their combined artistry, authenticity, and decades of unforgettable hits, these queens are ready to give audiences a celebration of music, resilience, and legacy that will echo for generations.

“The Queens” tour begins September 19th at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, and tickets are on sale now. Click here to claim yours.

