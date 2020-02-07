CLOSE
FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar Fashion Over The Years

The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

With the 93rd annual Academy Awards right around the corner airing on Sunday, Feb. 8, we are definitely looking forward to seeing what our faves will be wearing on the red carpet! (Too bad the Academy is on its #OscarsSoWhite ish with only one Black acting nom going to Cynthia Erivo)

But nonetheless, when it comes to the best fashion in the game, the Oscars are it. So to anticipate all these lewks, let’s take look back to the music awards most iconic looks—from Halle Berry’s iconic Elie Saab gown to  Zendaya’s faux dreads to Diahann Carroll’s amazing 70s fur collar.

Take a look at this bold and Black style:

1. Halle Berry, 2002

The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Halle Berry, 2002

The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Lupita Nyong’o, 2014

86th Academy Awards Source:Getty

4. Lupita Nyong’o, 2014

86th Academy Awards Source:Getty

5. Danai Gurira, 2018

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Danai Gurira, 2018

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. Queen Latifah, 2019

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Queen Latifah, 2019

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019) Source:WENN

9. Alfre Woodard,

The 86th Annual Oscars - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:WENN

The 86th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre – Red Carpet Arrivals

10. Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, 1999

OSCARS-HOUSTON-CAREY Source:Getty

11. Serena Williams, 2019

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Serena Williams, 2019

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019) Source:WENN

13. Tessa Thompson, 2019

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Tessa Thompson, 2019

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019) Source:WENN

15. Kiki Layne, 2019

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

16. Kiki Layne, 2019

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Beyonce Knowles, 2009

The 81st Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Source:Getty

18. Beyonce Knowles, 2009

The 81st Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Source:Getty

19. Zendaya, 2015

87th Academy Awards - Arrival Source:Getty

20. Zendaya, 2015

87th Academy Awards - Arrival Source:Getty

21. Cicely Tyson, 2019

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. Cicely Tyson, 2019

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

23. Cicily Tyson And Pandro S Berman, 1977

Cicily Tyson And Pandro S Berman Source:Getty

24. Jennifer Hudson, 2004

79th Academy Awards - Press Room - Los Angeles Source:Getty

25. Angela Bassett, 2019

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

26. Janelle Monae, 2017

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

27. Janelle Monae, 2017

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

28. Zoe Saldana, 2015

87th Academy Awards - Arrival Source:Getty

29. Zoe Saldana, 2015

87th Academy Awards - Arrival Source:Getty

30. Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder 1985

USA-OSCARS-ROSS-WONDER Source:Getty

31. Diana Ross and Robert Ellis, 1979

Diana Ross and Robert Ellis Arriving at the Academy Awards Source:Getty

32. Diana Ross, 1985

USA-OSCARS-ROSS Source:Getty

33. Diahann Carroll, 1974

Diahann Carroll in Fur Collared Coat Source:Getty

34. Diahann Carroll, 1974

47th Academy Awards Source:Getty

35. Viola Davis, 2018

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

36. Viola Davis, 2017

89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

37. Quvenzhane Wallis, 2013

The 85th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Source:Getty

38. Ruth Negga, 2017

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

39. Ruth Negga, 2017

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

40. Margaret Avery, 2015

87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

41. Margaret Avery, 2015

87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

42. Oprah Winfrey, 2004

Oprah Winfrey Oscars 2004 Source:Getty

43. Oprah, 2015

87th Annual Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals Source:WENN

44. Sophie Okonedo, 2005

Oscars 2005 - Arrivals Source:Getty

45. Ruby Dee, 2008

USA - 2008 Oscars�� - Arrivals Source:Getty

46. Ruby Dee, 2008

The 80th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

47. Naomie Harris, 2013

The 85th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Source:Getty

48. Naomie Harris, 2013

The 85th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Source:Getty

49. Ruth E. Carter, 2019

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room Source:Getty
