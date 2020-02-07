FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar Fashion Over The Years

With the 93rd annual Academy Awards right around the corner airing on Sunday, Feb. 8, we are definitely looking forward to seeing what our faves will be wearing on the red carpet! (Too bad the Academy is on its #OscarsSoWhite ish with only one Black acting nom going to Cynthia Erivo)
But nonetheless, when it comes to the best fashion in the game, the Oscars are it. So to anticipate all these lewks, let’s take look back to the music awards most iconic looks—from Halle Berry’s iconic Elie Saab gown to Zendaya’s faux dreads to Diahann Carroll’s amazing 70s fur collar.
Take a look at this bold and Black style:
1. Halle Berry, 2002Source:Getty
2. Halle Berry, 2002Source:Getty
3. Lupita Nyong’o, 2014Source:Getty
4. Lupita Nyong’o, 2014Source:Getty
5. Danai Gurira, 2018Source:Getty
6. Danai Gurira, 2018Source:Getty
7. Queen Latifah, 2019Source:Getty
8. Queen Latifah, 2019Source:WENN
9. Alfre Woodard,Source:WENN
The 86th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre – Red Carpet Arrivals
10. Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, 1999Source:Getty
11. Serena Williams, 2019Source:Getty
12. Serena Williams, 2019Source:WENN
13. Tessa Thompson, 2019Source:Getty
14. Tessa Thompson, 2019Source:WENN
15. Kiki Layne, 2019Source:Getty
16. Kiki Layne, 2019Source:Getty
17. Beyonce Knowles, 2009Source:Getty
18. Beyonce Knowles, 2009Source:Getty
19. Zendaya, 2015Source:Getty
20. Zendaya, 2015Source:Getty
21. Cicely Tyson, 2019Source:Getty
22. Cicely Tyson, 2019Source:Getty
23. Cicily Tyson And Pandro S Berman, 1977Source:Getty
24. Jennifer Hudson, 2004Source:Getty
25. Angela Bassett, 2019Source:Getty
26. Janelle Monae, 2017Source:Getty
27. Janelle Monae, 2017Source:Getty
28. Zoe Saldana, 2015Source:Getty
29. Zoe Saldana, 2015Source:Getty
30. Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder 1985Source:Getty
31. Diana Ross and Robert Ellis, 1979Source:Getty
32. Diana Ross, 1985Source:Getty
33. Diahann Carroll, 1974Source:Getty
34. Diahann Carroll, 1974Source:Getty
35. Viola Davis, 2018Source:Getty
36. Viola Davis, 2017Source:Getty
37. Quvenzhane Wallis, 2013Source:Getty
38. Ruth Negga, 2017Source:Getty
39. Ruth Negga, 2017Source:Getty
40. Margaret Avery, 2015Source:Getty
41. Margaret Avery, 2015Source:Getty
42. Oprah Winfrey, 2004Source:Getty
43. Oprah, 2015Source:WENN
44. Sophie Okonedo, 2005Source:Getty
45. Ruby Dee, 2008Source:Getty
46. Ruby Dee, 2008Source:Getty
47. Naomie Harris, 2013Source:Getty
48. Naomie Harris, 2013Source:Getty
49. Ruth E. Carter, 2019Source:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful