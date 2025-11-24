Red Carpet Gallery: 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards Looks We Can’t Stop Thinking About

Queen Latifah looked absolutely stunning over the weekend at the 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Qatar. Sis didn’t just show up—she glided through the building like the regal icon she is.

In gowns that blended couture, richness, and full-on extravagance, the beloved hip-hop legend, empowerment advocate, award-winning actress, and certified queen of the silk press reminded the girls overseas exactly how much of that girl she really is.

The queen’s looks were styled by Wayman and Micah.

Queen Latifah Stuns At The Fashion Trust Arabia Awards In An Over-The-Top Black Gown & Duster

On the red carpet, she stepped out in a jaw-dropping black velvet Kilian Kerner gown with a high neckline, a sleeveless cut, and a floor-length silhouette that hugged her flawlessly.

Queen Latifah’s cape was a moment all its own. It was tailored perfection, adding what some might even call a little too much. Paired with her velvet dress, it oozed main-character energy, creating a literal fabric halo and spotlight around the rap icon.

The queen’s silk press was flawless. Her signature blonde hair was smooth, shiny, and not a strand out of place. Her makeup brought soft glam energy with radiant skin, warm eyeshadow, and a subtle nude lip that kept the entire look elegant.

But – of course – she didn’t have just one style moment. She had two.

Queen Latifah Hosts The Fashion Trust Arabia Awards In A Silver Look As Iconic As She Is

As host of the awards, Queen Latifah hit the stage shimmering like a jeweled ornament under soft lights. Her silver embellished gown—with intricate detailing and a matching cape—caught every glimmer in the room. Her silk press stayed immaculate, and her glam remained warm, soft, and glowing throughout the night.

Moments like this confirm what we already know: Queen Latifah is an icon. She sets the tone in fashion, hip-hop, and culture. From Jersey to the Middle East, she walks into a room and every head turns. The Set It Off star delivers a look every single time — and we love to see it.

Gallery: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Awards

But Latifah wasn’t the only one serving. The Fashion Trust Arabia Awards delivered several standout looks that still have the timeline buzzing. From Chaka Khan owning the stage to red-carpet slays from Lori Harvey, Regina King, and more, the night was filled with bold color, luxe textures, and high-fashion drama.

Below, browse the celebrity looks we’re still talking about.

1. Regina King Source:Getty Regina King brought soft glamour in a silky champagne Elie Saab gown with sculptural draping that shaped her silhouette beautifully. The structured satin jacket added polished drama while keeping the look timeless. Her long braids, glowing complexion, and soft glam makeup tied everything together. Give us all the looks, Ms. King! 2. Leomie Anderson Source:Getty Leomie Anderson is giving the girls deep chocolate realness and we love it. Looking like pure art, she rocks a sculpted gown with dramatic ruching and a bold neckline. The flow of the fabric made every step feel like a runway moment. Sleek hair and glowing makeup kept the attention right where it belonged—on the dress. 3. Lori Harvey Source:Getty Lori Harvey shut the carpet down in a golden, voluminous strapless dress cinched with a bold black ribbon. The gorgeous gown is from Zuhair Murad SS25 Couture. Then, she added sheer opera gloves for a vintage-meets-modern twist that felt very Lori. Her soft waves, glossy nude lip, and minimalist makeup kept the look polished and chic. 4. Tyra Banks Source:Getty Tyra Banks continues to remind the world she is the ultimate supermodel. The ANTM creator wore a black gown topped with a gold molded corset that instantly commanded attention. The sculpted shoulder drape added couture-level drama. Finger blonde waves, bold eyeliner, and a nude lip tied the entire look together with old-Hollywood energy. We see you, Tyra! 5. Sabrina Elba Source:Getty Sabrina Elba will forever be the queen of “sleek and sophisticated.” She attended the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Award Ceremony in a long-sleeve, off the shoulder black gown that showed off her melanin and collar bone. She swept up her hair in a slightly messy updo, and kept her makeup bronzy and golden. A silver necklace and strappy shoe combo completed her chic look.