Farewell Michonne! 10 Times Danai Gurira Slaughtered The Red Carpet

Danai Gurira is one hell of an actress.
On Sunday night, we say that the latest episode of The Walking Dead as she said farewell (for now) to her most beloved character, Michonne. In “What We Become,” Gurira gave a master class on acting as the show gave her as good as a send-off as they did Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha). It was respectful to the character, her legacy and opened the door for more to come her down the road (perhaps in future TWD movies).
In this final episode, Michonne travels by boat to the remote island where the mysterious and sketchy Virgil swears he has weapons she can bring back to help fight The Whisperers. But if you’re a fan of the show, you know in the zombie apocalypse, people are not what they seem and their word is never bond. This is a lesson Michonne sadly learns, along with her finding out that the love of her life Rick may still be alive.
That, and she has a psychedelic tea that brings her back to the beginning of her TWD world where instead of saving the life of the late Andrea, she chose to let her die. There, we see how Michonne’s life could have ended up—one where she was evil, cruel and out to kill the very people she calls family in the real-world.
Of course, Danai had to chops to full this all off, especially when her character made the choice, with Judith’s nudging, to leave her children to go find the love of her life.
Nothing, but tears from the audience. Brava!
Take a look inside her journey on the zombie drama:
While we don’t know where the Black Panther actress is going next, we do know that whatever it will be, it will be as great as Danai. But in the meantime, we will miss our sword-swindling sista who affirmed that Black women are badasses and are the leaders of the future.
So to celebrate Michonne’s ability to SLAY, we’re highlighting 10 times the woman who portrayed her slaughtered the red carpet with her grace, natural hair and killer style.
1. DANAI GURIRA AT THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Danai Gurira attended the EE British Academy Film Awards in a gorgeous, black corset gown. Her hair was pinned back in a simple style that showed off her beautiful texture.
2. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 21ST CDGA, 2019Source:Getty
How perfect is Danai Gurira’s updo at the 21st CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards)? Her crown was accessorized with white flowers that gave her a regal look.
3. DANAI GURIRA AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Come on, braids! Danai Gurira attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a white pants suit and short, chunky braids.
4. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Danai Gurira wore elegant, waist-long braids to the 91st Annual Academy Awards. She dressed it up with a gold headband that matched her gown.
5. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 50TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
This is possibly one of my favorite hairstyles from Danai Gurira. She attended the 50th NAACP Image Awards with a blunt, asymmetrical cut that pay homage to her African roots.
6. DANAI GURIRA AT THE MET GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Danai Gurira rocked a top hat over her beaded braids to the 2019 Met Gala. This was such a great moment in black hair next to Ciara’s enormous afro.
7. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 73RD ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Danai Gurira threw her hair up in a simple bouffant to the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Classy look for a classy gown.
8. DANAI GURIRA AT THE SPECIAL SCREENING OF AMC’S “THE WALKING DEAD”, 2019Source:Getty
Long hair, don’t care! Danai Gurira wore long, straight, textured hair to the Season 10 Special Screening of AMC’s “The Walking Dead”.
9. DANAI GURIRA AT THE GLAMOUR WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Danai Gurira braided her hair up into a side poof at the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards. Glamorous, indeed!
10. DANAI GURIRA AT 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
This look right here is perfection! Danai Gurira arrived to the 90th Annual Academy Awards with a fresh cut decorated with a white design on the side.