The Glow-Up Is Real! Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Fantasia Barrino is an underrated style inspiration.

On a recent episode of The Real, the soul singer recently donned a beige bodycon dress by Sorella boutique and lucite heels by Jessica Riche, which left the Internet shooketh.

This year alone, the 35-year-old entertainer has had a serious fashion glow-up. That, and her fitness routine has really paid off as she looks healthier than ever.

There’s plenty more where that came from. Keep scrolling to see more of Fantasia’s finest fashion moments.