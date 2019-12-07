CLOSE
fantasia barrino
HomeSoBeautiful

The Glow-Up Is Real! Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

Posted 17 hours ago

Fantasia Barrino is an underrated style inspiration.

On a recent episode of The Real, the soul singer recently donned a beige bodycon dress by Sorella boutique and lucite heels by Jessica Riche, which left the Internet shooketh.

 

This year alone, the 35-year-old entertainer has had a serious fashion glow-up. That, and her fitness routine has really paid off as she looks healthier than ever.

 

There’s plenty more where that came from. Keep scrolling to see more of Fantasia’s finest fashion moments.

 

 

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

#BadGirl @mrdblanks

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Taking a bite of the big apple...@applemusic

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Right back at it #nyfw

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Where Brooklyn At?! 🌉

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

When Sketchbook Comes to Life

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

Rock Solid 🤜🏾🤛🏾

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

A 80s Baby #2 Enough 💋

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

16.

17.

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

Warning ⚠️ @mrdblanks @derickus @1800dhawk

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

#Enough Out Right Now

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close