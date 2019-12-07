The Glow-Up Is Real! Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

Fantasia Barrino is an underrated style inspiration.
On a recent episode of The Real, the soul singer recently donned a beige bodycon dress by Sorella boutique and lucite heels by Jessica Riche, which left the Internet shooketh.
View this post on Instagram
I wish the younger me could have just captured a small glimpse of the woman that I’ve become today, she would have been more patient with her process and smelled more of the flowers she received along the way. God you are so good and I’m honored to be your Chosen Vessel! He knows my name- Fantasia Taylor. Thank You @JessicaRich you saved the day Pretty Lady
This year alone, the 35-year-old entertainer has had a serious fashion glow-up. That, and her fitness routine has really paid off as she looks healthier than ever.
There’s plenty more where that came from. Keep scrolling to see more of Fantasia’s finest fashion moments.