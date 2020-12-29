5 Nourishing Eye Creams Worth Adding To Your Collection

With the mix of the winter chill and dry heat in your homes, it’s easy for your skin to lose out on moisture. That’s why it’s important to keep your skin hydrated around the clock. And while you may use your go-to moisturizer to hydrate your entire face, your eye area requires extra attention to look its best. Enter: eye cream.
There’s no denying that moisturizer does a good job to nourish your skin. However, it’s best to include an eye cream in your routine to target that section of your skin properly. According to Healthline, the skin on your eyes is more delicate than other parts of your face. In turn, this can cause your skin to be sensitive to regular face creams. And this is where an eye cream can step in and work some magic.
Eye creams are typically made with ingredients that can reduce the risk of irritation, but provide the hydration and nourishment that you need. They can also tackle different issues. Whether you’re dealing with anything from dark circles to puffiness, an eye cream can restore and rejuvenate your eye area.
If you’ve been rocking with Hello Beautiful for a while, you know that we always have the info on the best beauty products. So, if you’re ready to get your skincare game right and add an eye cream to your collection, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled five nourishing eye creams that will give your eye area the attention it needs. So, grab your credit card and let’s get down to business.
1. OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Eye CrèmeSource:Sephora
If you’re looking for a remedy for dryness, dark circles and fine lines and wrinkles, the OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Eye Crème ($39.00,Sephora.com) is what you need. This eye cream is made with vitamin C and boosted with collagen to give your skin the TLC it needs.
2. Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye CreamSource:Sephora
The Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream ($18.00, Sephora.com) is a popular eye cream for a good reason. This pick is made with hydrating hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and eyebright extract that comes together to moisturize and brighten skin. It also helps to treat fine lines and wrinkles. Best of all, this eye cream can be used by all skin types.
3. Boscia Indigo Eye CreamSource:Dermstore
Kiss dark circles and puffiness goodbye. The Boscia Indigo Eye Cream ($38.00, Dermstore.com) is made with wild indigo and hyaluronic acids and antioxidants that work to balance and provide your skin with moisture. This product also treats other skin concerns such as hyperpigmentation and dehydration.
4. Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel CreamSource:Sephora
The goal is to give your eye area a fresh and rejuvenated feel. And this is what the Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream ($41.00, Sephora.com) brings to the table. This lightweight cream is made with hyaluronic acid, rosewater and golden root extract. It provides your skin with moisture that lasts up to 30 hours.
5. Kiehl’s Since 1851 Mini Creamy Eye Treatment with AvocadoSource:Kiehl's
It’s always smart to get an eye cream that can do it all: hydrate, smooth, brighten and de-puff your skin. Thankfully, the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Mini Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado ($32.00, Sephora.com) can do the job. Its made with avocado, shea butter and beta-carotene that comes together to improve the overall look of your eye area.