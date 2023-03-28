Subscribe
Entertainment News

Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Published on March 28, 2023

BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Eva Marcille is divorcing her husband Michael Sterling after four years of marriage together.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna filed for divorce from her husband earlier this week, stating that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

The 38 year old continued in a statement, “this has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting.”

The model exclusively told PEOPLE, “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The couple tied the knot on Oct. 7, 2018 and share three children together, sons 4-year-old Michael Sterling, Jr., and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling, as well as Eva’s daughter Marley Rae from her previous relationship.

While we’re devastated to learn the news of their separation, we can’t help but to look back on some of their happier moments together. Here are a few of our favorite memories of the couple that’ll always make us smile.

1. 2022 BET Awards

2022 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

The couple looked stylish at the 2022 BET Awards last summer. 

2. 2022 BronzeLens Film Festival

2022 BronzeLens Film Festival Source:Getty

The Sterlings were all smiles last August at the Women SuperStars Honors during the 2022 BronzeLens Film Festival held in Atlanta. 

3. “Kandi & The Gang” Series Premiere

"Kandi & The Gang" Series Premiere Celebration Source:Getty

Here, Michael and Eva attended the premiere of “Kandi & The Gang”  and gave us fashion goals in the process. 

4. Premiere Screening For “All The Queen’s Men”

Premiere Screening For The New BET+ And Tyler Perry Studios' Scripted Series "All The Queen's Men" Source:Getty

Michael was on hand to support Eva at the premiere of  “All The Queen’s Men”. 

5. BET Awards 2021

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals Source:Getty

The couple turned heads at the 2021 BET Awards. 

ELLE US 30th Anniversary and ELLE France 70th Anniversary party, Spring Summe show 2016, Paris Fashion Week, France - 06 Oct 2015
