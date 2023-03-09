Subscribe
HomeStyle & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-ESSENCE-AWARDS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

It’s time for us to get our fashion fix once again but this time, from this year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Event. The annual event once again brought out the best of Black women in Hollywood and it’s safe to say that the Black excellence was on full display because many of our favorite ladies showed up and showed out in their very best looks.

From our style queen Quinta Brunson and her consistent fashionable slays to the vibrant Sheryl Lee Ralph and everyone in between, the girls were no strangers to showing off their hottest looks for one of the biggest events of the year for Black Hollywood. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our Red Carpet Rundown from this year’s star studded Black Women in Hollywood Event.

1. Niecy Nash-Betts

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ESSENCE-AWARDS Source:Getty

Niecy Nash-Betts looked stunning in this red power suit with black detailing and a slicked back ponytail. 

2. Storm Reid

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ESSENCE-AWARDS Source:Getty

Storm Reid was everything in this Simkhai leather look. 

3. Megan Good

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ESSENCE-AWARDS Source:Getty

Megan Good looked gorgeous in this teal, cut out Manuri gown. 

4. Quinta Brunson

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ESSENCE-AWARDS Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson looked like a dream in this Greta Constantine look. 

5. Sheryl Lee Ralph

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ESSENCE-AWARDS Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the show in this vibrant Adreain Guillory gown. 

RELATED TAGS

ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood most recent Newsletter
Netflix's "Luther: The Fallen Sun" New York Premiere
Movies  |  Shamika Sanders

Idris Elba On Being Loved By A Black Woman: ‘It’s A Blessing’

More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added View All
Janelle Monaé x EBONY Magazine
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Janelle Monáe Is Captivating On The March Cover Of ‘Ebony’ Magazine

Da Brat x Judy Meet And Greet
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Da Brat Cradles Her Adorable Baby Bump On Instagram

Billboard Women In Music - Show
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

SZA Flaunted Her Banging Body In A Jean Paul Gaultier Venus Nude Dress

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman - Arrivals
Celebrity News  |  Keyaira Boone

Tamron Hall And Other Black Journalists Don’t Owe Celebrities Access Without Accountability

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close