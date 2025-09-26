Subscribe
15 Pieces From The Emerge! Fashion Show We Love

Published on September 26, 2025

I got to witness the true beauty of a runway show last week, when I had a front row seat at the Emerge! Fashion Show. You can see every stitch up-close-and-personal. Think Project Runway in real life. 

Dionne Williams founded the Emerge! Fashion Show 14 years ago, and it has gotten bigger and better over time. Each year, she selects a group of brands to display their collections on the runway for NYFW. She is doing a great service to the fashion world. Giving upcoming Black designers a place to show their work. And I’m still thinking about the designs today.

The Emerge! Fashion Show not only gave Black designers a grand stage, it also spotlighted big names in the fashion world like Brandon Blackwood and Ty Hunter. 

Emerge! Fashion Show

“We are excited to partner with HelloBeautiful as they continue to spotlight and inform on the culture of fashion and beauty. Their commitment to elevating diverse voices aligns perfectly with the mission of the Emerge! Fashion Show—providing a platform for emerging designers and honoring the icons who paved the way,” says Dionne Williams, creator and founder of Emerge!

Keep scrolling for my favorite looks from the show that you should incoroprate into your wardrobe. 

1. Romper

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

This vibrant and festive romper by the Fort Mose 1738 Clothing Brand is full of pride and fashion purpose. The look is from the designers Spring/Summer 2026 Collection, “The Kingdom of Happy Land.”

 

2. Statement Hat

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

This statement hat by Malcolm Staples brings the drama and is the perfect accessory to bring the wow factor to any look.

3. Swagger

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

Designer Brodie Leftridge brought the swag to the runway with the Dear Sylf line that proves it’s a glorious when self-expression and creativity meet fashion.

4. Black Dress

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

This sexy black dress by Suzette Opara for her sexy and sophisticated 828 Collection brand with thigh high split will instantly turn heads. 

5. Business Chic

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

Go from day to night in this stylish business chic look from Malcolm Staples.

6. Red Carpet Ready

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

This elegant crystal mesh gown is perfect for a gala or red carpet. Whatever the event, you’ll be best-dressed. 

7. Hooded Gown

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

Standout in this hooded black gown that dips into the dark side. 

8. Sexy and Sophisticated

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

This mesh panel gown by Malcolm Staple is sophisticated and sexy like the designer. 

9. You See This Coat

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

This fabulous coat dress should be in your rotation for winter. Stay warm while being fabulous.

10. Emerge! Fashion Show

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

Emerge! Fashion Show

11. Power Suit

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

Every woman needs a good suit and designer Letwa Fashion Collection LLC brought tailored perfection to the runway.

12. Emerge! Fashion Show

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

Elegance never looked so good. Makarassi Couture put on a glamorous display of their prom, bridal, gala, and red carpet gowns in the

13. Simple & Cute

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

Melody Shari’s athleisure line Seventh Avenue Beauty brought transitional staples to the runway that can be worn together or as cute pieces.

14. Tweed Me

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

Letwa Fashion Collection LLCs show was perfection. From unique silhouettes to suits that embody poise, this collection has something for everyone.

15. Fun & Flirty

Emerge! Fashion Show Source:Emerge! Fashion Show

This fun, flirty and flowy look by Letwa Fashion Collection LLC was a standout on the runway giving fabulous and ready-to-wear.

Dionne Williams Emerge! Fashion Show Newsletter
