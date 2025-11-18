Subscribe
‘Sinners’ Leading Ladies Honored At Elle’s Women In Hollywood Event

Published on November 18, 2025

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Show

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Wunmi Mosaku and Jayme Lawson deserve all the flowers and they got them, last night, at Elle’s Women In Hollywood Celebration. And their ‘Sinners’ co-star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler were on deck to present the beauties with their awards. The annual ceremony spotlights the brightest Hollywood stars and this year was no different as names like Mosaku, Lawson, Hailee Steinfeld (who wasn’t in attendance) Teyana Taylor, Jennifer Aniston, Chase Infiniti and more, were uplifted for their contributions to pop culture.

In their presentation, MBJ and Coogler praised Mosaku, Lawson and Steinfeld for trusting him to be in the film. “Without y’all, we don’t have anything,” he said.

In their acceptance speeches, the woman praised their co-stars and fellow women in entertainment.

“Every woman in this room knows what it feels like to crave as an artist, but oftentimes not feel full,” said Mosaku. “So not only did Ryan fill our appetites, but he also gifted us each other to each other. My sisters. When you find your sisters in this industry, you hold on for dear life, and you do not dare let them go.” She ended the inspiring speech with, “A culture was curated with this film to see and be seen, and that is rare.”

Mosaku, Lawson, and Steinfeld cover Elle’s current Women In Hollywood issue, wearing the hue of the blood that stained their clothes int he vampire flick that shifted pop culture.

 

Kerry Washington was also in attendance to present Teyana Taylor her award. Keep scrolling for more images inside Elle’s Women In Music ceremony.

1. ELLE’s 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick’s Gin, And Lucid Motors – Show

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Show Source:Getty

Honorees Teyana Taylor, Jayme Lawson, and Wunmi Mosaku, wearing Ralph Lauren, pose with awards onstage during ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

2. ELLE’s 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick’s Gin, And Lucid Motors – Show

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Show Source:Getty

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler speak onstage during ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

3. ELLE’s 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick’s Gin, And Lucid Motors – Inside

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Inside Source:Getty

Jayme Lawson and Yvonne Orji attend ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

4. ELLE’s 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick’s Gin, And Lucid Motors – Show

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Show Source:Getty

Honoree Teyana Taylor, honoree Jayme Lawson, honoree Wunmi Mosaku, wearing Ralph Lauren, and Yvonne Orji pose with an award onstage during ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

5. Michael B. Jordan

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Show Source:Getty

Michael B. Jordan attends ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

6. Teyana Taylor

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Show Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Honoree Teyana Taylor speaks onstage during ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

7. Ruth E. Carter, Yvonne Orji, Regina Hall, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jayme Lawson, and Thando Thabeth

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Inside Source:Getty

Ruth E. Carter, Yvonne Orji, Regina Hall, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jayme Lawson, and Thando Thabeth attend ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

8. Teyana Taylor, Jayme Lawson, and Wunmi Mosaku

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Show Source:Getty

Honorees Teyana Taylor, Jayme Lawson, and Wunmi Mosaku, wearing Ralph Lauren, pose with awards onstage during ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

9. ELLE’s 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick’s Gin, And Lucid Motors – Show

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Show Source:Getty

Nina Garcia, Editor-in-Chief, ELLE, wearing Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari, (4th from L), poses with honorees (from L) Jessie Buckley, wearing Ralph Lauren, Emily Blunt, wearing Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari, Wunmi Mosaku, wearing Ralph Lauren, Teyana Taylor, Jennifer Aniston, wearing Ralph Lauren, Jayme Lawson, Chase Infiniti, wearing Ralph Lauren, Renate Reinsve, and Rose Byrne, wearing Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari, pose onstage during ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

10. Jayme Lawson and Wunmi Mosaku

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Show Source:Getty

Honorees Jayme Lawson and Wunmi Mosaku, wearing Ralph Lauren, speak onstage during ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

11. Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Kerry Washington, and Michael B. Jordan

ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari With Support From evian, Hendrick's Gin, And Lucid Motors - Show Source:Getty

Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Kerry Washington, and Michael B. Jordan attend ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

