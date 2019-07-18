CLOSE
Diggy Simmons , Instagram , thirst traps
HomeHelloBuzz

Diggy Simmons Is Legal So It’s Ok To Look At These Thirst Trappy Photos

Posted July 18, 2019

ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Diggy Simmons is fair game ladies. Despite always feeling like he’s still that goofy little brother on the Rev Run Show, the rapper-turned-Grown-ish-actor is 24 and showing off every pectoral muscle he can fit in an Instagram frame. Especially with his last thirst trappy photo. Whew chile.

When he isn’t leaving us with our mouths open, he’s dropping bars. He recently jumped on a track with Big Sean’s artist B Free.

Keep scrolling for his finest photos:

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Hey everyone :)

A post shared by @ diggysimmons on

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Perhaps I’m ignorant. Perhaps I have been for some time now. Many of my perceptions, or misperceptions rather, were overdue to be rightfully shattered. It’s a shame—as one with many friends from Cameroon, Nigeria, and other countries throughout the continent of Africa—that I have remained so unaware. These friends raved about their homelands, and somehow their praise fell upon deaf ears, in part due to that as a child, Africa, to me, seemed branded as less than alluring. The media and my societal narrative has often viewed Africa with a lens of violence, poverty, and underdevelopment. This portrayal has caused generations of Africans to abandon their own heritage and traditions. During my trip to Ghana, I can’t say I’ve ever felt more comfortable in a space. I don’t think I stopped my Shaku from the time I got off the plane. Every stereotype that’s been perpetuated never pointed to me feeling this free. I was also fortunate enough to visit the slave dungeons in Cape Coast—small quarters where over a hundred of my potential ancestors were held captive on any given day with no nourishment, suffering in their own feces and urine. As heartbreaking as it was to stand on those grounds, my takeaway—apart from feeling both inspired and devastated—was a galvanized sense of pride. I felt as if I gained a more authentic and emboldened sense of self, furthering my own understanding of endurance through my ancestors’ plight. Thank you to @boriskodjoe @nicoleariparker @badassboz @thedebonairdisciple @nathanyahhalevi for the introduction to my truth. My year couldn’t have began with more clarity. 📸@joshuakissi styling: @nana.kwasi.wiafe

A post shared by @ diggysimmons on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Ghana ma ba fie 🇬🇭

A post shared by @ diggysimmons on

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

It Is What It Is.

A post shared by @ diggysimmons on

12.

View this post on Instagram

I haven’t released a music project in 6 years. All due to overthinking my ideas, my OCD, being too invested in the unknown and the fear of an uncertain outcome. For years, I let my irrationalities and the negative perceptions of others overcome what I perceived of myself. Wanting control over everything that happens in ones life and picking apart everything about yourself can greatly cripple growth. Life is imperfect and imperfection is what creates greatness. Although this is still a learning process (a strenuous one, that is definitely not linear), I am accepting that it’s cool if I fuck up and not everything has to be perfect. It is what it is!!! Album is completed, first single is on all streaming streaming services + video is out now! “It Is What It Is” Link in bio. Thank you all for waiting for me. ❤️ 📸: @adayliving

A post shared by @ diggysimmons on

13.

View this post on Instagram

First Take - @jveloz

A post shared by @ diggysimmons on

14.

View this post on Instagram

Dawn at Martha's Vineyard.

A post shared by @ diggysimmons on

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close