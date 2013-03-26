16 Of Diana Ross’ Most Dazzling Performance Looks (PHOTOS)

I do believe that Diana Ross and her marvelous style defines what it means to be a diva. For decades this Motown songstress, and lover of sequins and gold lamay, has proven to be one of the best entertainers of our generation. She celebrates 69 years of fabulousness and we’d like to take a look in her style closet. From bright hip-hugging gowns to lace jumpsuits, Diana has stolen our fashion hearts! Check out 15 of her most dazzling performance looks.
1. Diana Ross Performs at The Tonight Show with Jay Leno – Season 4Source:Margaret Norton/ Getty Images
2. Diana Ross preforms during haft time of Super Bowl XXXSource:Focus on Sport/Getty Images
3. Diana Ross performs at the 2015 Toronto International Film FestivalSource:George Pimentel/Getty Images
5. Diana Ross performs on the steps of the Lincoln MemorialSource:Mark Reinstein/ Getty Images
6. Singer Diana Ross performs during the 59th annual Red Cross Ball, in MonacoSource:Stephane Cardinale/ Getty Images
7. Diana Ross performs on stage at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden ArenaSource:Chris Farina/ Getty Images
8. Diana Ross performs during her concert in the Point Depot, Dublin, IrelandSource:Independent News and Media/Getty Images
9. DIANA ROSS IN CONCERT IN PARISSource:Eric Robert/ Getty Images
10. Diana Ross performs onstage during the 2017 American Music AwardsSource:Michael Tran/Getty Images
11. Blues singer Diana Ross, of the Supremes, as she performs on an unspecified television show, late 1960sSource:Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
12. Diana Ross performs during the Safeway Picnic 2002Source:Andy Butterton/Getty Images
13. Diana Ross in concertSource:Andy Butterton/Getty Images
14. Diana Ross Performs at Westbury Music FairSource:Steve Azzara/Getty Images
16. Diana Ross Performs Live at Paris Bercy Concert HallSource:Chip HIRES/Getty Images
