16 Of Diana Ross’ Most Dazzling Performance Looks (PHOTOS)

Posted March 26, 2013

I do believe that Diana Ross and her marvelous style defines what it means to be a diva. For decades this Motown songstress, and lover of sequins and gold lamay, has proven to be one of the best entertainers of our generation. She celebrates 69 years of fabulousness and we’d like to take a look in her style closet. From bright hip-hugging gowns to lace jumpsuits, Diana has stolen our fashion hearts! Check out 15 of her most dazzling performance looks.

1. Diana Ross Performs at The Tonight Show with Jay Leno – Season 4

Diana Ross Performs at The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 4 Source:Margaret Norton/ Getty Images

2. Diana Ross preforms during haft time of Super Bowl XXX

Diana Ross preforms during haft time of Super Bowl XXX Source:Focus on Sport/Getty Images

3. Diana Ross performs at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival

Diana Ross performs at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival Source:George Pimentel/Getty Images

4. Diana Ross performs at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival

Diana Ross performs at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival Source:George Pimentel/Getty Images

5. Diana Ross performs on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial

Diana Ross performs on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial Source:Mark Reinstein/ Getty Images

6. Singer Diana Ross performs during the 59th annual Red Cross Ball, in Monaco

Singer Diana Ross performs during the 59th annual Red Cross Ball, in Monaco Source:Stephane Cardinale/ Getty Images

7. Diana Ross performs on stage at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena

Diana Ross performs on stage at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Source:Chris Farina/ Getty Images

8. Diana Ross performs during her concert in the Point Depot, Dublin, Ireland

Diana Ross performs during her concert in the Point Depot, Dublin, Ireland Source:Independent News and Media/Getty Images

9. DIANA ROSS IN CONCERT IN PARIS

DIANA ROSS IN CONCERT IN PARIS Source:Eric Robert/ Getty Images

10. Diana Ross performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards

Diana Ross performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards Source:Michael Tran/Getty Images

11. Blues singer Diana Ross, of the Supremes, as she performs on an unspecified television show, late 1960s

Blues singer Diana Ross, of the Supremes, as she performs on an unspecified television show, late 1960s Source:Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

12. Diana Ross performs during the Safeway Picnic 2002

Diana Ross performs during the Safeway Picnic 2002 Source:Andy Butterton/Getty Images

13. Diana Ross in concert

Diana Ross in concert Source:Andy Butterton/Getty Images

14. Diana Ross Performs at Westbury Music Fair

Diana Ross Performs at Westbury Music Fair Source:Steve Azzara/Getty Images

15. Diana Ross Performs at the 2017 American Music Awards

Diana Ross Performs at the 2017 American Music Awards Source:Michael Tran/Getty Images

16. Diana Ross Performs Live at Paris Bercy Concert Hall

Diana Ross Performs Live at Paris Bercy Concert Hall Source:Chip HIRES/Getty Images
