Dia De Los Muertos Pays Respect To The Dead With Ornate Makeup

Dia De Los Muertos, known as Day of the Dead, is a Mexican cultural celebration that honors friends and family who have died. While Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated on Halloween (October 31), and observed November 1- November 2, it isn’t connected to the spooky holiday, though you may see many of the ornate makeup looks on this day because of it’s intricate designs.

“Día de los Muertos is a day to honor your ancestors and your deceased loved ones and to welcome them back with altars of their favorite things, pictures, candles, and marigolds,” MUA artist Judith Batista, who is a master in the opulent skulls that adorn the faces of people paying reverence, told Cosmopolitan. “You display their favorite foods and tell stories of memories that were tied to that person that passed away.”

Despite it been a day to honor those who have passed, MUA Lily Martinez believes everyone can participate as long as it is done with respect. “I feel so strongly that everybody can participate,” Martinez added. “As long as you know the meaning behind it—in honor of the people that you love—it’s such a powerful thing to participate in.”

According to Cosmo, the term La Catrina refers to the popular Día de Muertos that commonly features flowers and other rich embellishments.

Every year, people around the world show off their elaborate La Catrina makeup in honor of their ancestors. Keep scrolling to see more of the head-turning looks from various Dia De Los Muertos celebrations.

1. Mexico City Ahead Of The Day Of The Dead Source:Getty A woman dressed as a Catrina looks on before a Mega Aerobic Dance class ahead of the Day of the Dead at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City on October 30, 2025. 2. Mexico City Ahead Of The Day Of The Dead Source:Getty A person dressed as La Catrina poses for a photo ahead of the Day of the Dead at Zocalo in Mexico City, Mexico on October 30, 2025. 3. 5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Dia de los Muertos celebrants attend the 5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala on October 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 4. 5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Dia de los Muertos celebrants attend the 5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala on October 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 5. 5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Dia de los Muertos celebrantsattend the 5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala on October 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 6. Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico Source:Getty Women made up as skulls or Catrinas attend the opening of the International Day of the Dead Festival in Mexico, where a parade is held in the Tlahuac borough of Mexico City, in honor of the Day of the Dead, celebrated on November 1 and 2. This event takes place in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 30, 2025. 7. Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico Source:Getty Dozens of people, their faces painted as skulls or Catrinas, attend the opening of the International Day of the Dead Festival in Mexico, where a parade is held in the Tlahuac borough of Mexico City, in honor of the Day of the Dead, celebrated on November 1 and 2 of this year, on October 30, 2025. 8. Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico Source:Getty Women made up as skulls or Catrinas attend the opening of the International Day of the Dead Festival in Mexico, where a parade is held in the Tlahuac borough of Mexico City, in honor of the Day of the Dead, celebrated on November 1 and 2. This event takes place in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 30, 2025. 9. Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico Source:Getty Women made up as skulls or Catrinas attend the opening of the International Day of the Dead Festival in Mexico, where a parade is held in the Tlahuac borough of Mexico City, in honor of the Day of the Dead, celebrated on November 1 and 2. This event takes place in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 30, 2025.