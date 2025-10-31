Subscribe
MakeUp

Dia De Los Muertos Pays Respect To The Dead With Ornate Makeup

Published on October 31, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Dia De Los Muertos, known as Day of the Dead, is a Mexican cultural celebration that honors friends and family who have died. While Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated on Halloween (October 31), and observed November 1- November 2, it isn’t connected to the spooky holiday, though you may see many of the ornate makeup looks on this day because of it’s intricate designs.

“Día de los Muertos is a day to honor your ancestors and your deceased loved ones and to welcome them back with altars of their favorite things, pictures, candles, and marigolds,” MUA artist Judith Batista, who is a master in the opulent skulls that adorn the faces of people paying reverence, told Cosmopolitan. “You display their favorite foods and tell stories of memories that were tied to that person that passed away.”

Despite it been a day to honor those who have passed, MUA Lily Martinez believes everyone can participate as long as it is done with respect. “I feel so strongly that everybody can participate,” Martinez added. “As long as you know the meaning behind it—in honor of the people that you love—it’s such a powerful thing to participate in.”

According to Cosmo, the term La Catrina refers to the popular Día de Muertos that commonly features flowers and other rich embellishments.

Every year, people around the world show off their elaborate La Catrina makeup in honor of their ancestors. Keep scrolling to see more of the head-turning looks from various Dia De Los Muertos celebrations.

 

1. Mexico City Ahead Of The Day Of The Dead

MEXICO-CULTURE-TRADITION-DAY OF THE DEAD Source:Getty

A woman dressed as a Catrina looks on before a Mega Aerobic Dance class ahead of the Day of the Dead at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City on October 30, 2025.

2. Mexico City Ahead Of The Day Of The Dead

Mexico City Ahead Of The Day Of The Dead Source:Getty

A person dressed as La Catrina poses for a photo ahead of the Day of the Dead at Zocalo in Mexico City, Mexico on October 30, 2025.

3. 5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala

5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Dia de los Muertos celebrants attend the 5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala on October 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

4. 5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala

5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Dia de los Muertos celebrants attend the 5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala on October 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

5. 5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala

5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Dia de los Muertos celebrantsattend the 5th Annual Día De Muertos Gala on October 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 

6. Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico

Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico Source:Getty

Women made up as skulls or Catrinas attend the opening of the International Day of the Dead Festival in Mexico, where a parade is held in the Tlahuac borough of Mexico City, in honor of the Day of the Dead, celebrated on November 1 and 2. This event takes place in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 30, 2025. 

7. Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico

Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico Source:Getty

Dozens of people, their faces painted as skulls or Catrinas, attend the opening of the International Day of the Dead Festival in Mexico, where a parade is held in the Tlahuac borough of Mexico City, in honor of the Day of the Dead, celebrated on November 1 and 2 of this year, on October 30, 2025. 

8. Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico

Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico Source:Getty

Women made up as skulls or Catrinas attend the opening of the International Day of the Dead Festival in Mexico, where a parade is held in the Tlahuac borough of Mexico City, in honor of the Day of the Dead, celebrated on November 1 and 2. This event takes place in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 30, 2025. 

9. Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico

Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico Source:Getty

Women made up as skulls or Catrinas attend the opening of the International Day of the Dead Festival in Mexico, where a parade is held in the Tlahuac borough of Mexico City, in honor of the Day of the Dead, celebrated on November 1 and 2. This event takes place in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 30, 2025. 

Related Tags

dia de los muertos Newsletter
More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

'Sherri Show' Halloween Takeover

Morning TV Hosts Jennifer Hudson, Tamron Hall & Sherri Shepherd Bring Halloween Hijinks To Daytime TV

Bossip
Grey Goose Vodka Celebrates the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards with Grey Goose Essences: Sound Sessions, Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 119

Bossip
The IMDb Official Portrait Studio At D23 2024

Aaron Pierre Is In His Leading Man Era — Opening Up About His ‘Sonshine’ And Falling Hard for Teyana Taylor

MadameNoire
Spotify Presents: Ghost Town Halloween Party with Parcast's "Obsessed" Hosts Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone

Boo-tiful Transformations: 15 Black Celebs Who Slayed Halloween With Iconic Costumes

MadameNoire
More From HelloBeautiful
Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico
9 Items
MakeUp
Sephora/ Kohl's
15 Items
Shop
2025 #GLAAD Honors
11 Items
Style & Fashion
Time100 Next
Style & Fashion
An African American woman and a white woman celebrate with coworkers, drinking, having fun, and smiling together at a lively Halloween night party filled with joy and laughter.
Food & Drink
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 29, 2025
Style & Fashion
Venom fan screening - London
5 Items
MakeUp
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity
Trending
Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Style & Fashion

Wakanda Takes Over The Runway: Angela Bassett, Teyana Taylor & Jodie Turner-Smith Bring Afrofuturism To Vogue World

InStyle Imagemaker Awards 2025
Style & Fashion

Olandria Carthen Serves Vintage Bombshell Energy At InStyle’s Imagemakers Awards

"One Battle After Another" London Premiere - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Aaron Pierre Is In Love, Opens Up About Teyana Taylor In ‘Men’s Health’

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 10, 2025
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah‘s Burgundy Jumpsuit, Laid Edges & Silk Press Slayed ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

56th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception
Pop Culture

‘RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo Said What She Said, Calls Her Recent Arrest ‘Illegal’

Thom Browne - Fall 2025 RTW - Front Row
4 Items
Style & Fashion

NYFW Style Gallery: Queen Latifah, Eboni Nichols, Kerry Washington & More Attend Thom Browne’s Fall-Winter 2025 Show

Lee Daniels Presents "Ain't No Mo'" First Preview On Broadway
Entertainment

Who is Mona Love AKA ‘Don’t Call Me White Girl?’

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest
Pop Culture

Ashanti Silences Body Critics With Cheeky Beach Body Post

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close