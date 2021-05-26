5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

‘Snowfall’ star Damson Idris has risen to social media heartthrob fame and he is well-aware of his newly reached sex symbol status. Move over Michael B. Jordan, the handsome and stylish actor is the new object of our affection and we can’t help but stalk his page from time to time to see what he’s wearing… or hopefully not wearing. And his last name isn’t only Idris, did we mention he’s also British?!

The chocolate hottie stays in designer bringing us lewks while we look. And we love a man who can dress! Whether it’s offering us wine in Louboutins (see below) or rocking a perfectly-tailored suit on the red carpet, Damson puts the dam in damnnn he’s fine.

Damson recently appeared on a digital exclusive cover for Native magazine wearing Bottega Veneta to kick off the spring. Since we’re feeling his style so much, we’re looking back at his flyest moments.

And he made headlines when he complimented London singer Rebecca Winter’s natural beauty. We stan a woke man. Swoons.