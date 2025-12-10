Red Carpet Rundown: Jurnee Smollett, Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku Dazzle At The CCA Black Cinema & Television Awards

The 8th annual Critics Choice Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television brought out the brightest names in Black Hollywood, last night, for a ceremony honoring their contributions to the culture. ‘Sinners’ director Ryan Coogler, ‘One Battle After Another’ star Teyana Taylor, and ‘Smoke’ actress Jurnee Smollett received well-deserved recognition as award season frontrunners.

Samuel L. Jackson proudly presented Jurnee with the “Best Actress in a Horror Series” award for her portrayal of Detective Michelle Calderone in the Apple+ series. She dazzled on the red carpet in a strapless rose gold sequin gown. The two shared a warm moment on the carpet.

Michael B. Jordan, who recently garnered a Best Actor Golden Globe nomination for his complex roles as Smoke and Stack in ‘Sinners,’ embraced his former ‘Creed’ co-star Tessa Thompson on the carpet.

Teyana Taylor also received a Golden Globe nomination. The burgeoning actress has been werking this award season as she collects her flowers. She joined Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti in receiving the Ensemble Award for their work in One Battle After Another.

1. Teyana Taylor Source:Getty Teyana Taylor looked stunning per usual, opting for this elegent Nicholas Oakwell Couture gown with corset bodice and embroidery detail that was perfect for the occasion. 2. Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty Jurnee Smollett had a fashion moment in this sexy strapless Alex Perry gown that sparkled on the red carpet. She completed the look with cascading waves and soft glam. 3. Wunmi Mosaku Source:Getty ‘Sinners’ beauty Wunmi Mosaku served royal vibes in a vibrant purple gown and glowing makeup that accentuated her rich brown skin. 4. Ryan Destiny Source:Getty Ryan Destiny always serves a look. The gorgeous actress put her best foot forward in a burgundy leather look that shined on the carpet.