CLOSE
ayesha curry , Stephen curry
HomeHelloBuzz

Couples We Love: Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Basketball Love Stands The Test Of Time

Posted July 31, 2019

Ayesha and Stephen Curry are constantly making headlines their relationship or their respective carers. Despite the public’s reaction to their union or them personally, the couple are happily celebrating their eighth marriage anniversary. Ayesha took to Instagram to send a loving message to her husband, who constantly comes to her defense when she public isn’t so nice to her.

“Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss,’ she wrote in an lengthy and emotional post. “Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key,” she added.

1. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

David Yurman Launches The Meteorite Collection With Kent Bazemore Source:Getty

2. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2014 - Roaming Show & Backstage Source:Getty

3. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

EXPRESS Launch Party For Menswear Brand Ambassador Stephen Curry Source:Getty

4. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Teen Choice Awards 2015 - Backstage And Audience Source:Getty

5. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

NBA 2K16 Premiere Source:Getty

6. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

NBA 2K16 Premiere Source:Getty

7. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Rolling Stone Live SF With Talent Resources - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Rolling Stone Live SF With Talent Resources - Inside Source:Getty

9. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Andre Ward v Sullivan Barrera Source:Getty

10. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Williams-Sonoma Ayesha Curry Book Signing Source:Getty

13. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Williams-Sonoma Ayesha Curry Book Signing Source:Getty

14. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Under Armour Curry 3 Launch Source:Getty

15. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Under Armour Curry 3 Launch Source:Getty

16. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals Source:Getty

18. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

"Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview Source:Getty

19. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate Launch Of Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation With Event Source:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close