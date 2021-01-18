Iconic Images Of Coretta Scott King’s Fashion

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Coretta Scott King marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in a white trench coat so bright it glowed, circular frames and a handbag secured on her forearm. Her hair was neatly styled in her signature bouffant and the expression on her face – stoic.

King never made an appearance without making a fashion statement. She never flinched. Her poised demeanor and stylish fashion sense became symbolic for the growing Black is beautiful movement that was swelling in the 50s and 60s. She represented the antithesis of how Blacks were falsely portrayed in mainstream media — poor, unkempt and aggressive. Her lady like style and sartorial flair are synonymous with her legacy as one of the most visible civil rights activists.

From her lace and tulle wedding dress to the black veil she wore to MLK’s funeral, keep scrolling for some of her most iconic fashion moments during the Civil Rights movement.