Ciara Is Bringing The Style Heat To Paris Fashion Week With These 5 Looks

Ciara Paris Fashion Week

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

Ciara is stomping through the Paris Fashion Week streets, looking like a voguish goddess. The “Body Party” singer has been shelling out look after look at designer shows, and we are digging every garb. She has stunned in Off-WhiteDavid Koma, and Elie Saab, to name a few brands, and each look has its own unique flavor that only Ciara can bring.

Paris Fashion Week is known for bringing out the who’s who among celebrities, so we aren’t surprised that Ciara is popping up at a few events. With her slender, tall frame and gorgeous face, she’s a walking model and makes any frock she sports look fabulous. Her fashion sense is jazzy, and her Atlanta swag shines through everything she dons. So, without further ado, let’s get into Ciara’s Paris Fashion Week style repertoire. You are definitely in for some “goodies” once you see these ensembles. Get into them below!

1. Elie Saab

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Six Source:Getty

Ciara is serving femininity in this beautiful white lace dress by Elie Saab. This soft look drapes perfectly off Ciara’s frame, and her short bob hairdo flows with this attire. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and white boots.

2. Dundas

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Eight Source:Getty

We are always here for all black. Ciara absolutely ate in this garb that featured a floor-length gown and a black fur coat that the singer draped over her shoulders. 

3. Giambattista Valli

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Five Source:Getty

Ciara has body for days, so it’s only right that she shows it off! This sheer Giambattista Valli look added the spark to Ciara’s shine. She kept her accouterments simple with platform heels and minimal accessories.

4. Off-White

This Off-White sporty look matched Ciara’s vibe to a tee. It featured a black sports jacket that she wore with nothing underneath it. She paired this look with a black skirt, boots, and a skull cap.

5. David Koma

This David Koma outfit is giving Michael Jackson 2023! Ciara did this look justice by rocking the gloves and matching boots. Her slick back bob and black sunglasses added pizazz to the already stylish ensemble. 

Paris Fashion Week
Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ryan Destiny Serves A LEWK In Latest IG Photos

An Intimate Gathering In Honor Of Norman Lear
Hair  |  Shar

Kim Fields Explains Her ‘Living Single’ Character’s Signature Wigs: ‘I Was Almost Wearing Them Like Hats’

steiger
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

14-Year-Old Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis Will Present Her Sneakers To Oscar Nominees

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-MIU MIU
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Zaya Wade Owned The Runway During Her Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party - Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity News  |  Shamika Sanders

Tyga And Avril Lavigne Debut Their Relationship With A Kiss At Paris Fashion Week Party

