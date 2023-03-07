Ciara Is Bringing The Style Heat To Paris Fashion Week With These 5 Looks

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara is stomping through the Paris Fashion Week streets, looking like a voguish goddess. The “Body Party” singer has been shelling out look after look at designer shows, and we are digging every garb. She has stunned in Off-White, David Koma, and Elie Saab, to name a few brands, and each look has its own unique flavor that only Ciara can bring.

Paris Fashion Week is known for bringing out the who’s who among celebrities, so we aren’t surprised that Ciara is popping up at a few events. With her slender, tall frame and gorgeous face, she’s a walking model and makes any frock she sports look fabulous. Her fashion sense is jazzy, and her Atlanta swag shines through everything she dons. So, without further ado, let’s get into Ciara’s Paris Fashion Week style repertoire. You are definitely in for some “goodies” once you see these ensembles. Get into them below!