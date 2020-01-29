Check Out The Trends From The Grammys Red Carpet

One of the biggest musical events went down last night. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday evening and let’s just say there was a lot of eye-catching looks on the red carpet.
This time around the men brought the color. Bright pinks, vibrant blues, wine reds. You name it, they wore it. It was refreshing to see the gentlemen trade in their usual black and white monochrome looks for something a bit more festive.
The ladies stepped out in fiery colors. Bright red and burnt oranges were completely on trend. On the contrary, some celebrities showed us why black is always a good look on the red carpet. As far as hair, there was a nice mixture of top knot buns, shoulder length bobs, and loose curls.
If you skipped out on the Grammy awards, here’s a rundown of the trends that hit the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet.
1. CHRIS AND ROYALTY BROWN AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Chris Brown stepped out with his mini me to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards sporting a colorful hairdo, and a pink and yellow Prada shirt.
2. BILLY PORTER AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Billy Porter attended the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in a teal, sparkly Baja East jumpsuit and matching shrug, partnered with a custom Sarah Sokol Millinery hat.
3. COMMON AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Common looked dapper at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in a wine red suit.
4. TYLER THE CREATOR AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Tyler the Creator wore a pink Golf Le Fleur ensemble to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
5. LIL NAS X AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Lil Nas X showed up and showed out the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in a hot pink Versace outfit.
6. QUAVO AND SAWEETIE AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Saweetie posed alongside her man Quavo at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. She wore a Moschino gown and he wore a red and black suit.
7. H.E.R. AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
H.E.R. looked gorgeous in a D Squared kimono-style dress to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
8. ELLA MAI AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Ella Mai switched it up on is at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. She wore a gorgeous red, strapless gown with a high slit.
9. CHRISSY TEIGEN AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Chrissy Teigen looked beautiful in a Yanina Couture gown at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
10. BLAC CHYNA AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Blac Chyna stepped out to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in a red sequin dress with high slits up both legs.
11. LALA MILAN AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Lala Milan is really making waves on the red carpet! The actress/social media influencer attended the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in an Alex Perry gown.
12. DREEZY AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Dreezy looked flawless in a black, high-low cocktail dress at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
13. LAUREN LONDON AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Lauren London gave serious lewks in a black sequin Pamella Roland suit at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
14. INDIA ARIE AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
India Arie decided to show some leg in a black, form-fitting gown with a thigh-high slit at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.