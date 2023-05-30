Chanel Iman & Her Thique Boo Davon Godchaux Are Engaged!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Chanel Iman got engaged to Davon Godchaux, the soon-to-be father of her third child, this weekend, during her babymoon in Capri, Italy. The melanated supermodel shared romantic images of Godchaux on one knee proposing against the serene Italian backdrop. Iman stays booked and busy and keeps a hubby! “The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go,” she captioned the sweet photo.

Godchaux passionately reacted to the proposal, revealing he was “nervous” to pop the question.

“I never thought I would be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life!” he shared on social media following the announcement. “Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn’t have rather [spent] this moment with no one else by my side! From the moment we met I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!!”

Iman began dating the New England Patriots defensive tackle shortly after the divorce of her ex-husband Sterling Shepherd who plays for the New York Giants.

We can all agree, Iman keeps a ring, chile! Friends, fans and family have flocked Iman’s comments section, including Lori Harvey, who wrote, “So happy for you!!!”

At 6′ 3″, 300 lbs, it’s always cuddle season with Godchaux and we love a cozy man. Keep scrolling for more pics of Iman and Godchaux.