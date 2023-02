6 Celebrities Who Can Rock The Hell Out Of A Mullet

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The mullet is making a comeback in 2023.

Stars like Cardi B and Shenseea have been rocking the heck out of the popular 1980s hairstyle, and they look good doing it too. A mullet can be a tricky hairdo to pull off, but if done right, the edgy cut can elevate any look to the next level.

Look no further than Cardi B.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-award-winning rapper attended Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy event donning a slick and wavy mullet. The Bronx-bred MC paired the look with a leather and lace embroidered gown by Roberto Cavalli. The curve-hugging ensemble featured a snakeskin bodice wrapped around the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s busty upper half, showing off her bodacious frame. Cardi, 30, completed the look with a thick golden choker, matching gloves, and long statement earrings.

In January, author and musical powerhouse Kelly Rowland rocked a curly mullet to one of her events. An Instagram video posted to her account captured her sporting the unique hairdo as she got glammed up by her beauty and makeup team.

We must admit, Rowland knocked this look out of the park!

How did the Mullet become so popular?

The origin of the mullet hairstyle is difficult to trace, as hairstyles have been evolving and changing for centuries. But several celebrities grew famous for popularising the style in the late 1980s and 1990s. Stars like David Bowie, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Michael Bolton were a few celebs that wore mullets loud and proud back in the day. Mullets have become engrained in the American style repertoire thanks to their fearlessness.

Cardi B and Kelly Rowland aren’t the only celebrity women bold enough to sport a mullet. Here are a few more stars who can slay the style like there’s no tomorrow.