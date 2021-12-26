Holiday Recap: Here’s How Our Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas Day

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Christmas Day may officially be over but we’re still in the holiday spirit… especially after seeing how some of our favorite celebrities spent the special holiday! While many like Marjorie Harvey and Porsha Williams cozied up with their families in their matching pajamas, others like Nicki Minaj were in full glam for the special day, spreading holiday cheer by sharing fabulous pictures from their holiday family photoshoots to their Instagram pages.

No matter how these celebrities spent the day, one thing is for sure – they spent it in pure happiness with the people they love the most. From Nicki Minaj to Tia Mowry-Hardrict, here’s how some of our favorite celebrities spend Christmas Day.