Celebrity Thanksgiving 2025: Megan Thee Stallion Cooked For Klay Thompson’s Family – And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Let Megan cook. Only Megan Thee Stallion could turn Thanksgiving 2025 into a Hot Girl moment – with kitchen commentary, a Southern menu, and a whole lot of ‘my man, my man, my man.’

As families celebrated the love-filled holiday, Megan shared her own intimate moment with fans. The “HISS” raptress cooked for her man, Klay Thompson, and his family and shared it with fans on Instagram.

Thanksgiving 2025: Megan The Stallion Says Dressing Is A Southern Thing, Cooks For NBA Boyfriend, Klay Thompson

In her clip, Meg walks us through her menu like she’s hosting her own Food Network show. She made a roux for her macaroni and cheese, pulled out brown sugar for her baked beans, seasoned her turkey, and prepped dressing — not stuffing, because as she reminded everyone, “that’s a Southern thing.”

She even admitted she was nervous because she wanted Klay’s family to feel the love in every dish.

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After everything was done, Megan packed up the food and headed to the Thompson house. Megan also revealed she ordered all the table décor. (What can’t the Texas native do?!) And her setup was peak Thanksgiving aesthetic.

The tablescape pulled together rust, cream, orange, and green in a way that felt modern and on-trend without trying too hard. Each setting had a simple white plate with a rust napkin on top.

Mini pumpkins lined the center of the table alongside soft fall florals, pillar candles, and neutral vases that made the whole spread feel warm and inviting. Amber-toned glasses and gold flatware added a subtle shine that photographed beautifully. Overall, it looked straight off a Pinterest mood board curated by an it-girl with style – festive, current, and perfect for the holiday.

Thanksgiving 2025: How Some Of Our Favorite Celebs Celebrated The Holiday

Thanksgiving may be over, but celebs are still posting their holiday memories – and we’re eating up every update. Keep scrolling to see posts from Beyonce, Barack and Michelle Obama, Ciara, and more.

1. Sasha & Malia Are Blossoming Before Our Eyes The Obamas posted an updated family picture on Thanksgiving that everyone is still talking about. All smiles, the family gave soft luxury in coordinated greens and creams that felt fresh and timeless. Sasha and Malia looked grown, confident, and stylish in pieces that felt relaxed but still elevated. E] 2. Mariah Carey Cooks Greens – In A Butterfly Ring And Gloves Mariah Carey is an icon – whether she is on stage, officially kicking off the holiday season, or making her famous greens. Only Mariah could do it, looking absolutely flawless in wavy hair, a designer Dior sweater, and a butterfly ring. 3. RHOP Wendy Osefo & Family Give A Fall-Color Coordinated Fashion Moment Wendy Osefo and her family gave coordinated Thanksgiving style with warm oranges, browns, and plaid that felt fun and festive. Wendy’s ruched brown dress added a soft, elegant touch next to the kids’ bright, playful colors. Her hair was sleek, glossy, and camera-ready — the perfect complement to a sweet holiday family moment. 4. Peep Bey’s Visuals – We’re Thankful For Them On Thanksgiving Queen Beyonce fed the Bey Hive this Thanksgiving. Using her classic photo collage motif, she dropped pics and video of family around a table, Kelly Rowland on stage, intimate hugs and style, and more. 5. The Wades Love Thanksgiving & Their Family Portraits Show It Cream was the theme for the Wade Family Thanksgiving. We are loving the multiple family portraits shared by Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle as they laughed, smiled, and enjoyed the fun-filled holiday. Dwyane rocked a cable knit chunky sweater while Gabby slayed in a cream turtleneck and long-line coat. 6. Kandi Burruss Celebrated With Her Huge Family – And Todd Kandi’s family gathered for a full-house holiday moment filled with bright colors and big smiles. Every outfit felt cozy and true to each person’s style, from bold sweaters to playful kids’ looks. And for those wondering where Todd is – as Kandi stated – he did enjoy some time with the family before the pic was taken. 7. RHOP Star Stacy Rusch & Her Daughter Celebrate Turkey Day In Mexico Stacy Rusch and her daughter twinned in bright red swimsuits that popped against the blue water, giving full vacation energy. The RHOP star seemingly ditched the Thanksgiving table for Mexico’s sunshine and looked food while doing it. 8. Ciara & Russell Wilson Share A Stunning Pic Of The Entire Family Ciara and Russell posed with the kids around a pretty floral centerpiece that brought soft purples, oranges, and greens into the space. The family’s matching black outfits kept the vibe clean and timeless, letting the décor shine.