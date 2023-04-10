How Celebrities Spent Their Easter Sunday

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

We know Spring is in full swing once the Easter eggs and bunny rabbits make an appearance. The Holy holiday marks the day Jesus was born again and is a time for family, togetherness, and gratitude.

Easter is celebrated in various ways; some go to church; some make an elaborate Sunday dinner similar to Christmas or Thanksgiving; some keep it low-key and relax at home; and others treat it like any other day.

Our favorite celebrities gave us a glimpse into how they spent their holiday, and it was filled with joy and lots of bunnies. From Ciara and her mini clan to Blac Chyna and her new journey, these celebrities brought in the Easter holiday with a bang. In case you missed it, here’s how our beloved celebrities spent the holiday.