Prayers Up: Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Lebron and Savannah James’ son LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr. suffered a cardiac arrest, Monday July 24, 2023, during a USC workout, TMZ reports. He is currently in stable condition.

What Happened To Bronny James?

Around 9:26am, an ambulance was called to University of Southern California’s Galen Center where Bronny and his Trojan teammates practice. The 18-year-old NBA prospect was unconscious, and taken to the emergency room by ambulance under a “code 3” medical emergency.

According to a spokesperson for the James family, who issued this statement to TMZ, “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Top NBA Prospect

Bronny was crowned McDonald’s All-American as a senior in high-school, in 2023. He is considered one of the highest prospects for recruit in the NBA as an incoming freshman to USC. He was ranked No. 19 player in the country in ESPN’s 2023 recruiting rankings. Bronny would be elidgible to opt-into the draft in 2024 — around the same time his father LeBron James would be eligible to opt-out of the league thanks to an earlier signed extension with the Lakers. LeBron has expressed sincere desire to hit the NBA court with his son.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James said earlier this year, via ESPN. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him… But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure. He added, “I ask him what are his aspirations, and he says he wants to play in the NBA,” James added. “So, if he wants do to it, he’s got to put in the work. I’m here already, so, I’m just waiting on him.”

While LeBron would love to play with his son in the league he has given so much to over the years, the GOAT baller is ready to support his son by any means.

“I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” James told ESPN. “And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he’s going to do what’s best for him. And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we’re going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely OK with that.”

Cardiac Arrest

A cardiac arrest is the abrupt loss of heart function in a person who may or may not have been diagnosed with heart disease,” Heart.org explains. NFL safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night football after a tackle. Life-saving CPR was performed on the field and Damar has since made a full recovery.

Bronny underwent surgery on a torn meniscus in 2021. Bronny, Bryce, Zhuri and Savannah James recently took to the ESPYs stage to present their father with an award to commemorate his record-breaking all-time leading scorer performance.