Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Justine Skye’s Voluminous Hair

When it comes to hair and skin goals, Justine Skye is at the top of our list. If her natural curls and flawless skin could be bottled up, we’d make a killing selling melanin in a jar. This week, the Collide singer debuted a new look, a voluminous blow-out that departed from her curly high pony and purple hair.

Can we say gorg! Justine is currently working on a makeup collection with the Lip Bar and the colors are all the rage. She’s been giving us glimpse at the collection, coupled with her flawless tresses on social media and we can’t stop looking.

Keep scrolling for some of her best hair moments…