Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica Ross’ Voluminous Hair

Posted 6 hours ago

If I know anything about my girl Angelica Ross, it’s that versatility is her game.

From playing Paige in the Emmy-nominated web series Her Story to our beloved Candy on Pose to Nurse Rita on American Horry Story: 1984, the actress can give you tear-ridden drama, sharp comedy and serious camp. (Sometimes all in the same role.)

The same can be said about her hair. Sis, can switch it up in an instant and still slay every step of the way! Here she with purple braids, one of my favorite looks on her, which let say, not just anyone can pull off. But Angelica does it flawlessly.

 

Here is she serving at Paris Fashion Week at the Louis Vuitton show. You better come thru curls!

Louis Vuitton : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Love!

That’s just the beginning. So from buns to braids to blow-outs, here are some of Angelica’s best versatile hair looks:

1. Black Power Fro!

Angelica Ross Louis Vuitton Campaign Source:Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Angelica told HelloBeautiful that she rocked her big afro in the Louis Vuitton campaign for the culture!

2. Top Knot Central

13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Source:Getty

3. Blow-Out Princess

Angelica Ross attends The American Horror Story 100th episode Celebration in Los Angeles Source:WENN

4. Side-Eye Ponytail

FX Networks Season 2 Premiere of Pose Source:WENN

5. Over-The-Shoulder Waves

Red Carpet Event For FX&apos;s "Pose" Source:WENN

6. Big & Bodacious

2019 The Root 100 Gala Source:Getty

7. Textured Tendrils

2018 FX Annual All Star Party Source:WENN

8. Pinned-Up Pompadour

Ain&apos;t Too Proud Opening Night Party Source:WENN

9. Power Puff

GLSEN Respect Awards - Arrivals Source:WENN

10. Cascading Curls

28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals Source:WENN

11. Honey Comb Kissed Do’

Walt Disney Television Emmy Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Sexy Apollonia Comb Over

Vanity Fair And FX's Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party Source:Getty

13. The Higher to Bun, The Better

Atlanta Black Gay Pride's 8th Annual Pure Heat Community Festival Source:Getty

14. That Sleek Annalise Keating Lob

Pride Live's 2019 Stonewall Day Source:Getty

15. That Fro Is Getting Bigger By The Second

Angelica Ross attends the WorldPride Opening Ceremony... Source:Getty
