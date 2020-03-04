CLOSE
Janelle Monáe SHUT DOWN Paris Fashion Week…And We’re Still In Awe!

Posted 8 hours ago

Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

If rapper Saweetie was the queen of Milan Fashion Week last month, hands down Janelle Monáe ruled and held court at Paris Fashion Week!

Ending earlier this week, the “I Like That” singer set out to do what she always does: Stun, wow and make a statement with her inspiring and bold lewks. During those seven glorious days in the capital of France, she did just that by rocking a classic Chanel tweed with a sexy twist, being beautiful in a black and white Balmain mini skirt and giving us a blast of bright orange in a matching Stella McCartney jumpsuit and boots to die for. Listen…Sis, did the damn thing!

So to celebrate all of her boldness and impeccable sense of style, from the streets to the front row, here are some of best ensembles Janelle sashayed in at Paris Fashion Week:

1. Beautiful in Balmain

Balmain : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Source:Getty

2. Beautiful in Balmain

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Five Source:Getty

3. Stuntin’ in Stella McCartney

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Eight Source:Getty

4. Stuntin’ in Stella McCartney

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Eight Source:Getty

5. Stuntin’ in Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Source:Getty

6. Vivacious in Valentino

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Seven Source:Getty

7. Vivacious in Valentino

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Seven Source:Getty

8. Victorious in Vivienne Westwood

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Six Source:Getty

9. Lookin’ Luxurious in Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Presents: The Exhibition Opening of L'Exhibition[niste] - during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Source:Getty

10. Lookin’ Luxurious in Louboutin

"L'Exhibitioniste" : Christian Louboutin's Exhibition : Outside Arrivals At Palais De La Porte Doree In Paris Source:Getty

11. Chic AF In Chanel

Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Source:Getty

12. Chic AF In Chanel

Chanel : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Source:Getty

13. Chic AF In Chanel

Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Source:Getty

14. Chanel: Front Row

Chanel : Details - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Source:Getty

15. Valentino : Front Row

Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Source:Getty
