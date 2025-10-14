Black Women Show Out At Comic Con 2025 In NYC

The annual Comic Con convention hit NYC this weekend, encouraging thousands of self-proclaimed nerds to show off their best cosplay. This year, we were delighted to see a 15 foot Galactus (who could forget the viral dancing Wednesday Addams last year?) and countless other characters brought to life by the fans who love them most. Everyday people stretched their imaginations while putting their engineering skills to test to deliver movie-worthy replicas.

Comic Con 2025

Cassius editor Bernard Smalls was on the scene to capture some of the best looks at the 2025 Comic Con and shed a light and his lens on Blerds, Black nerds, who came out to participate in the festivities. From “Silent Hill” nurses, to Starfire and Bayonetta, Black women showed off their creativity, fineness and ability to command any space we’re in. Accodingg to Smalls, the number of Black women in attendance “increases every year.”

If you want to participate next year, next year marks their 20 year anniversary. “This NYCC was unforgettable… but you know us, we’re always leveling up. Next year, we’re turning 20, and we’re pulling out all the stops. Think bigger surprises, bigger celebrations, bigger programming—twenty years in the making. Save the date: October 8-11, 2026!” the brand tweeted,

Per usual, Black women make everything look good. Keep scrolling for more images of Black women showing out at Comic Con.

1. New York Comic Con 2025 Day 1 Source:New York Comic Con Photographer and Cassius editor Bernard Smalls was on the scene to capture images of Black cosplayers at the 2025 Comic Con convention in NYC, this weekend. 2. New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay Source:New York Comic Con Photographer and Cassius editor Bernard Smalls was on the scene to capture images of Black cosplayers at the 2025 Comic Con convention in NYC, this weekend. 3. New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay Source:New York Comic Con Photographer and Cassius editor Bernard Smalls was on the scene to capture images of Black cosplayers at the 2025 Comic Con convention in NYC, this weekend. 4. New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay Source:New York Comic Con Photographer and Cassius editor Bernard Smalls was on the scene to capture images of Black cosplayers at the 2025 Comic Con convention in NYC, this weekend. 5. New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay Source:New York Comic Con Photographer and Cassius editor Bernard Smalls was on the scene to capture images of Black cosplayers at the 2025 Comic Con convention in NYC, this weekend. 6. New York Comic Con 2025 Day 3 Cosplay Source:New York Comic Con Photographer and Cassius editor Bernard Smalls was on the scene to capture images of Black cosplayers at the 2025 Comic Con convention in NYC, this weekend.