Black Models And Actresses Showed Up In Style To Support Michael Kors At The God’s Love We Deliver Gala

God’s Love We Deliver is a non-profit organization that cooks and delivers meals to individuals who are unable to cook meals for themselves due to illnesses like HIV/AIDS, cancer and more. Last year, the organization cooked 1.9 million meals. They also provide illness specific education and counseling to the individuals they serve, family members, care providers and additional service organizations. All their services are free. The organization has been heavily supported by Michael Kors who has gotten the fashion community involved and aware of the organizations endeavors. In 2012, he gave a gift to help kick off the project to create a six-story structure and a 9,600 square foot kitchen where over 1.4 million meals will be prepared annually in the SoHo area. Kors is a member of the board and via his website stated, “I’ve been a supporter of God’s Love We Deliver for over 30 years, and I’m still amazed at the work they do every day.” This is undoubtedly a good cause and the organization is lucky to have an influential board member like Kors to shine light on their endeavors.
You can read more about the organization and ways to donate, here.
Last night, Kors brought out his famous fashion friends, including a bevy of famous Black models, actresses and more to raise money for this important cause at their annual gala. Keep clicking to see who attended and was best dressed! Which looks are your favorite?!
1. LUPITA NYONG’OSource:Getty
Lupita’s TWA was flourishing, looking healthy and moisturized. We’re loving her red eyeliner for a bold yet simple look!
2. LUPITA NYONG’OSource:Getty
In Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2020 RTW.
3. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:Getty
Tiffany Haddish gave us a minimal makeup look, dusting some bronze eyeshadow over her eyes.
4. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:Getty
In Michael Kors.
5. IMANSource:Getty
Model Iman is all smiles on stage at the God’s Love We Deliver Event.
6. IMANSource:Getty
Iman looks gorgeous in this golden gilden leopard suit by Michael Kors.
7. HALIMA ADENSource:Getty
Model Halima is all smiles on the red carpet at God’s Love We Deliver event in NYC.
8. HALIMA ADENSource:Getty
In Michael Kors.
9. WINNIE HARLOWSource:Getty
10. WINNIE HARLOWSource:Getty
In Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2019 RTW.
11. IMAAN HAMMAMSource:Getty
Model Imaan Hammam is glowing on the carpet at the God’s Love We Deliver Event.
12. IMAAN HAMMAMSource:Getty
In Michael Kors.
13. UGBAD ABDISource:Getty
Model Ugbad Abdi gives us a red lip on the carpet at God’s Love We Deliver.
14. UGBAD ABDISource:Getty
In Michael Kors.
15. AUDRA MCDONALDSource:Getty
Activist and actress Audra McDonald gives a deep berry lip at the God’s Love We Deliver event.
16. AUDRA MCDONALDSource:Getty
In Michael Kors.