7 Black Books Changing How We Think About Love

Black authors are dropping titles, making us rethink how we approach relationships this season. These Black books expose the transactional nature of human interaction by writing frankly about the financial and mental cost of ethical mishaps, and we are here for it! They are also highlighting the highs and lows of power gaps.

These stories are not sucking the magic out of romance. Instead, they’re expanding its boundaries. By showing that it is possible to fall in love with an idea, a calling, a friend, or your reflection, they are taking readers to new places. By blending historical references and information with the latest technologies, their storytelling has us locked in.

Standing on business is tough, but it’s easier with a good book by your side. Curl up with stories that expand your worldview instead of doom-scrolling or obsessively checking your DMs. Your group chat will have all the tea on the relationship hard launches, and pregnancy reveals tomorrow. Tonight, mix a mocktail or a cocktail and chill with a good book in the crib you’re paying all that high rent for.

Take a trip to eras with a new approach from a familiar author that is as mysterious as it is hilarious. Revisit correspondence that will convince you it is never worth wasting your life waiting around for a Wyd text. Follow the journey of a single comedian from scrappy upstart with low self esteem to a confident star with firm boundaries. See a single woman reassemble her career while catching the eye of a cute co-worker. There’s no shortage of page-turners to keep you company while you’re waiting for a reason to pop out on date night.

Check out 7 Black books changing how we view love below.