10 Hilarious Reactions To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’

Beyonce is back with new music and the Beyhive is swarming over her disco-house-infused single Break My Soul. Released midday, yesterday (surprisingly earlier than the midnight release initially planned), The Dream and Tricky Stewart-produced track is heating up our timelines and stans can’t get enough of the empowering track that has inspired what social media is calling “the great resignation.” One fan even suggested Beyonce invented House Music. While that’s a humorous stretch, she did enlist the pioneer of bounce music, Big Freedia, who took to Twitter to explain how it feels to be on a track with Queen Bey.

It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord someone please catch me #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul,” Freedia tweeted.

Beyonce’s upbeat tune immediately drew the comparison to Drake’s recently released project Honestly, Nevermind, which featured 16 tracks of house music.

Beyonce’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure teased the days, Tuesday, Friday, and Tuesday, leading fans to believe these are additional release dates for new music. Leave it to Beyonce to shift the culture and usher in the next wave of music while borrowing from the past.

Break My Soul will be featured on her forthcoming album Renaissance, scheduled to drop July 29, 2022. Get into these hilarious tweets about the new single.