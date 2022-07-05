Lil Kim, Ashanti, The City Girls, And More Close Out Essence Fest In Style

I pimp my pen. Also, check out my personal blog - styleandenergy.com. @samjahiman

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Essence Fest owes us NOTHING! It came, it served, and it conquered! The popular festival brought some of our most cherished Black celebrities to New Orleans, and you better believe they came to the Crescent City slaying.

Stars like Lil Kim, Ashanti, City Girls, and Patti LaBelle shut down the Ceasars Dome on Sunday night with their performances, and their fashions also lit up the stage. From sexy bodysuits to eye-catching colors, the celebs brought their A-game!

Without further ado, get into how our favorites fabulously closed out Essence Fest!