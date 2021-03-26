5 Times Ari Lennox Refused To Take Her Foot Off Our Necks

Ari Lennox stepped on the scene serving all types of black girl magic. Although I have an appreciation for her voice, I literally squeal every time she hits the red carpet or posts on Instagram and shows off those thick brown thighs. This woman is a complete mood!
We could go on and on about Ari’s music. We can even touch on how dope her personality is. She makes it a point to connect with her fans via social media by going live and letting them into her personal life. There’s no doubt in my mind a lot of us are claiming Ari as our best friend in our heads because she’s so relatable and down to earth.
As if she didn’t have any more to offer, the girl can also dress. Ari’s style, from head to toe, is dope. She’s not afraid to rock her natural mane on the red carpet while slaying us with some high-fashion looks. High slits, long furs, and monochrome looks are just a few of her noteworthy looks.
Today, 3/26, Ari Lennox turns 30. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 5 times shut the fashion game down.
1. ARI LENNOX AT ROC NATION’S THE BRUNCH, 2020Source:Getty
Ari Lennox attended Roc Nation’s The Brunch in a gorgeous, blue satin dress with a slit up the middle. The curvy R&B singer gave of regal vibes with a sleek top bun and a light glam makeup look.
2. ARI LENNOX AT ELECTRIC BALLROOM, 2019Source:Getty
Ari Lennox performed at the Electric Ballroom in a long sequin dress, partnered with a white fur coat. Whenever I want to give the “rich auntie” look, I channel this moment. Nothing screams rich, successful, and “I don’t need a babysitter,” than this beautiful white coat.
3. ARI LENNOX AT THE LIGHTS ON FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty
Ari Lennox performed during the Lights On Festival in a pastel green, feathered mini dress. First of all, can we get into the thick and beautifully chocolate thighs that belong to Ari?
4. ARI LENNOX AT THE 10TH ANNUAL ONE MUSICFEST, 2019Source:Getty
Ari Lennox performed onstage during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest in a mixed print ensemble. I’m a huge fan of busy mixed prints. As a matter of fact, the busier, the better. Of course my favorite part of this ensemble is fact that she has those thighs on display again.
5. ARI LENNOX AT THE SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Whew, chillay! This emerald green velvet dress that Ari Lennox wore to the 2019 Soul Train Awards was EVERYTHING. The combination her her melanin against that gorgeous emerald green, the soft, luscious locs, and the high slit gives her a look of royalty.