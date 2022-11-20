Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2022 American Music Awards

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

The 2022 American Music Awards red carpet certainly gave us our fashion fix this week and we can’t stop thinking about the ensembles that left us swooning. The annual award show took place in Los Angeles over the weekend and the best of the best did not come to play!

Our favorite artists were on the scene for what shaped up to be an epic celebration of music and culture. And with Wayne Brady hosting this year’s event, anything goes. From the fashion queen Tinashe to our body goals Ari Lennox and everything in between, the girls were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our Red Carpet Rundown.