Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2022 American Music Awards

2022 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

The 2022 American Music Awards red carpet certainly gave us our fashion fix this week and we can’t stop thinking about the ensembles that left us swooning. The annual award show took place in Los Angeles over the weekend and the best of the best did not come to play!

Our favorite artists were on the scene for what shaped up to be an epic celebration of music and culture. And with Wayne Brady hosting this year’s event, anything goes. From the fashion queen Tinashe to our body goals Ari Lennox and everything in between, the girls were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our Red Carpet Rundown.

1. Tinashe

2022 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Tinashe showed off her killer abs in this black and white two piece ensemble. 

2. Yola

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Yola attended the 2022 American Music Awards in this all black look. 

3. Karrueche Tran

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Karrueche Tran attended the 2022 American Music Awards in this sexy all black look. 

4. Sheryl Lee Ralph

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph attended the annual awards show in this all pink look and looked absolutely stunning. 

5. Flo Milli

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

 Flo Milli gave us style goals in this pink number. 

6. Ari Lennox

2022 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Ari Lennox served body goals in this low cut blue gown. 

