7 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals You Must Shop

One of the greatest online shopping days is officially upon us — Amazon Prime Day. While you may think that the Amazon shopping event is only for electronics, the e-commerce retailer is leaving no stone unturned. Beauty lovers can look forward to shopping some of the best beauty deals in the makeup, haircare, and skincare lanes without having to break the bank.
A far cry from other cyber deals, Amazon Prime Day only comes with one rule for getting in on the shopping fun: an Amazon Prime membership. If you already have a Prime membership, you’re good to go. If not, simply sign up on the platform to start saving your coins. From brands like Nyx Cosmetics, Miss Jessie’s Inna Organic Skincare and more, you’ll be able to grab all the essentials you need without the fuss. With quick Amazon Prime 2-day free shipping, you’ll have your must-haves in no time.
Ready to navigate the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled seven must-have brands you need to shop. Secure a WiFi connection, grab your credit card, and get ready to stock up on your favorites. Happy Amazon Prime Day!
1. NYX CosmeticsSource:Nyx Cosmetics Shop Now
Prepare to take your beauty beat to the next level. Nyx Cosmetics is coming in major clutch for Amazon Prime Day. With a plethora of the brands bestselling items, ranging from nude eyeshadow palettes to the infamous butter glosses, now is a perfect time to stock up without having to break the bank. Enjoy 20% off on June 22.
2. CHI HaircareSource:Chi Shop Now
The days of spending hours in the mirror curling your tresses are over. The CHI Spin N Curl rotating curling wand allows you to create picture-perfect curls with every use. Featuring pre-set temperatures for all hair textures and ceramic technology that works to keep your mane smooth, soft and shiny, you can’t go wrong with adding this heat-styling tool to your collection. Shop this rotating curler and other bestselling tools from the brand at 20% off.
3. Inna Organic SkincareSource:Inna Organic Shop Now
Give your skin the TLC that it needs with the help of Inna Organic Skincare. Known as one of the most popular clean beauty brands, you’ll be able to tend to your skincare needs sans any harsh ingredients. With a collection of sheet face masks and other skincare goodies up for grabs, consider the skincare part of your shopping list handled. Enjoy 30% off of both sheet masks and skincare collections.
4. Miss Jessie’sSource:Miss Jessie's
Curly hair needs all the love and attention it can get. That’s where Miss Jessie’s Curly Pudding comes into play. This number boasts a mix of hair-loving ingredients that work to strengthen, define, and elongate your curls with every use. Plus, you don’t have to worry about frizzy strands becoming a factor. Pick up an 8oz. jar of curly pudding for just $10!
5. Synergie SkinSource:Amazon Shop Now
Brainchild chemist Terri Vinson created Synergie Skin, a clean beauty brand for those who are looking for gentle skincare that gets the job done every time. From an extensive line of face serums, face creams, eye creams and more, your skin will remain hydrated from day to night. Enjoy 20% off of all products.
6. Meloway MakeupSource:Amazon Shop Now
Calling all makeup lovers! Meloway Makeup is delivering the goods this Amazon Prime Day. Created in Brooklyn, New York, this brand offers the best in brow gels, mascaras and primer to keep your look in tip-top shape. Whether you want to rock big and bold brows, or keep your eye makeup on the natural side, this collection will bring your desired makeup beat to life. Enjoy 30% off of all products!
7. TrilogySource:Trilogy Shop Now
Getting and maintaining healthy-looking skin is easy when you have the right products in your arsenal. Hence, why Trilogy has become a go-to pick in the Amazon world and beyond. Formulated with natural botanicals and super-seed plant oils, you’ll have the skin you’ve dreamed of in no time. Enjoy 20% off of a selection of products.