All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A Tired-Looking White Woman As Beyoncé

Posted 19 hours ago

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

 

 

 

 

 

With news that Beyoncé finally got a Madame Tussauds wax figure that actually looks like her….

We wanted to bring it back it a time where statues of her didn’t look a damn thing like her..a time where the famous was museum was hell-bent on making her look like a tired-looking white woman.

Take a look:

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

Now you know what 🤔

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

2.

3. Beyonce Wax Figure At Madame Tussaud

Beyonce Wax Figure At Madame Tussaud Source:Getty

Who is this?

4. No, Seriously, Who Is This?

Construction Milestone For Madame Tussauds Hollywood Source:Getty

5. Have They Ever Seen Beyonce?

Waxwork Beyonce At Madame Tussauds Source:Getty

6. If You Squint Hard, You Can MAYBE See Bey

Madame Tussauds Unveil New Beyonce Wax Figure Source:Getty

7. That’s Supposed To Be Bey, But It Looks Like Britney

Madame Tussauds Museum to be opened in Istanbul Source:Getty

8. No

Friend Movement's 2014 Stardust Soiree Source:Getty

9. These Are Just The Worst Ever

Friend Movement's 2014 Stardust Soiree Source:Getty

10. Is That Leona Lewis?

Madame Tussauds Museum to be opened in Istanbul Source:Getty

11. Why Does This Keep Happening?

UK - Madame Tussauds Waxworks Source:Getty

12. This Is So Confusing

Beyonce Wax Figure Source:WENN

Who?

13. Allegedly Beyonce

Beyonce Wax Figure Source:WENN

14. At Least They Gave Her Curly Hair

Beyonce Wax Figure Source:WENN
