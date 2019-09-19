All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A Tired-Looking White Woman As Beyoncé

With news that Beyoncé finally got a Madame Tussauds wax figure that actually looks like her….
We wanted to bring it back it a time where statues of her didn’t look a damn thing like her..a time where the famous was museum was hell-bent on making her look like a tired-looking white woman.
Take a look:
1.
2.
3. Beyonce Wax Figure At Madame TussaudSource:Getty
Who is this?
4. No, Seriously, Who Is This?Source:Getty
5. Have They Ever Seen Beyonce?Source:Getty
6. If You Squint Hard, You Can MAYBE See BeySource:Getty
7. That’s Supposed To Be Bey, But It Looks Like BritneySource:Getty
8. NoSource:Getty
9. These Are Just The Worst EverSource:Getty
10. Is That Leona Lewis?Source:Getty
11. Why Does This Keep Happening?Source:Getty
12. This Is So ConfusingSource:WENN
Who?
13. Allegedly BeyonceSource:WENN
14. At Least They Gave Her Curly HairSource:WENN
More From HelloBeautiful