All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway At Lagos Fashion Week

When folks think of Fashion Week, they often think of New York, Milan or Paris, but be clear: Don’t ever sleep on Nigeria. Their designers and fashion scene are just as chic, innovative and forward-thinking.
Just look at this month’s Lagos Fashion Week. With bold patterns, bright colors, daring hemlines, and gorgeous gowns, the 4-day event has proven that this country’s capital is a force to be reckoned with.
So to celebrate this annual fete, here’s a look at the best looks strutting down the runway and on the streets.
1. EKISource:Getty
2. Studio 189Source:Getty
3. ILI (FF) Naolila (FF)Source:Getty
4. Yutee RoneSource:Getty
5. Yutee RoneSource:Getty
6. Yutee RoneSource:Getty
7. WumanSource:Getty
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16. Yutee RoneSource:Getty
17. DZYNSource:Getty
18. Jermaine BleuSource:Getty
19. Studio 189Source:Getty
20. Orange CultureSource:Getty
21. Studio 189Source:Getty
22.
23.
24.
