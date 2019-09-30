Alexis Ohanian , Instagram , serena williams
Alexis Ohanian Sr. Serving As Serena William’s Wig Head Is Ultimate Hubby Goals

2018 Brand Genius Awards

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

It’s no secret that Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Sr. are one of the loving and happy couples in the game right now. From Alexis creating billboards of Serena welcoming her back to tennis to Serena sharing their beautiful love story on talk shows, they are ultimate #RelationshipGoals.

But this newest video of the two takes the entire cake.

See on Sunday (September 29), Serena posted a video of her doing her Sunday routine of her washing and styling her wigs. But peep her model: Her hubby.

“Of course I’m up on the wig craze and I just don’t know how to clean my wigs and how to style them,” Williams says in one of the videos. “But I did get this new wig head. It doesn’t sit very still, but…”

 

Ha! We love it! Alex is an amazing husband!

Here are 15 other times, the tennis great and Reddit co-founder reminded us what true love looks like:

1.

"The Game Changers" New York Premiere Source:Getty

2.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals Source:Getty

3.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 05, 2019 Source:Getty

4.

2018 Brand Genius Awards Source:Getty

5.

The Serena Collection Pop-Up VIP Reception Source:Getty

6.

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS Source:Getty

7.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend premiere HBO... Source:Getty

8.

"Being Serena" New York Premiere Source:Getty

9.

2018 Fed Cup First Round - Team USA v the Netherlands Source:Getty

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

One year down a lifetime to go @alexisohanian

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

After-party.

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

She wanted Italian for dinner, so...

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

Date night ☔️

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on

