NYFWNOIR: Serena Williams Brought Out Baby Alexis On The Catwalk & She Stole The Show

Serena Williams ain’t never dropped a ball in her life. Somehow, in between being a mother, wife, champion tennis player and overall bad a** Black woman, Serena managed to create a clothing collection for the everyday woman — S by Serena — and it showed at NYFW.

After the last model made hit her stride down the catwalk, Serena took a bow with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who kept it cute in an adorable t-shirt and sneakers borrowing straight from her mom’s signature street style.

Serena’s collection was a combination of office-friendly pieces, everyday wearable dresses, bold colors, and prints. And she made sure to put her clothes on various body shapes to show off the range of her collection. Pieces range from $69 and up.

You only have about 20 more hours to purchase the collection on Serena’s website, here.