10 Asian Pacific American Celebrities

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is celebrated all month long in May in honor of generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders across America who have enriched history with their incredible achievements in the United States.

According to the Federal Asian Pacific American Council, this year’s theme which celebrates “Advancing Leadership Through Collaboration,” highlights the efforts of AAPI community members in the federal and DC governments. Last year, Florence Pan became the first Asian American woman to serve as a federal district court judge in Washington, D.C. under the Biden Administration. Democrats also confirmed U.S. District Judge Lucy Haeran Koh to serve as a U.S. circuit judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Koh become the first Korean American woman and only the third woman of Asian American descent appointed to a federal appellate court.

Cynthia Choi, the co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate told NPR that she hopes Americans will use the month to help destigmatize some of the harmful tropes surrounding the Asian community that was exacerbated by the pandemic and angry Trump supporters in 2020. The community was rocked by a devastating number of hate crimes as a result.

“Our history is also filled with incredible stories of resilience, of persistence, of determination, to fight for our basic rights,” said Choi. “This is a celebration of our history, of our culture … and all the different ways in which our community has really demonstrated that we’re not only here to stay, we are a part of this fabric — a part of this country.”

The AAPI community has made a wealth of astonishing contributions across art, music, and film too, and we know a ton who deserve their flowers during this special month. Here are a few AAPI celebs who are exhibiting excellence and leadership in their respective fields.