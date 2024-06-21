8 Books By Black Authors We’re Tossing In Our Beach Bag This Summer

No beach bag is complete without a couple of books written by Black authors to shut out the world. We love a millennial-coded mimosa boomerang as much as the next girlie, but there’s nothing like curling up with a good story in the sun.
This summer, Black authors are taking us to the brightest spots in beach communities on the Eastern seaboard and into the darkest crevices of sundown towns. Through their words, we’re led on a journey straight into the arms of the terrible men they’ve entertained.
Coming Of Age
They are highlighting the experiences of the only Black girl in the room with humor and rhythm. They’re also walking us through the perils and perks of being a military brat and holding down a job at Zara while you’re waiting for your big break.
Explore what it is like to be one-half of an interracial relationship that’s blooming into a full-blown love story. Revist friendship breakups with the kind of thoughtfulness that only comes with hindsight in a sharp memoir. Seethe with anger at absent fathers and villains who are walking triggers.
Storytellers are inviting us into the peaks and valleys of their romances with themselves and others. There are coming-of-age stories for everyone! Family histories are spilling into the social media streets, causing jaw-dropping cliffhangers.
Dive into the mindset of a Black girl with no booty to speak of. Revisit the cultural contributions of a civil rights icon. Sift through the emotions of a quiet sexual awakening in the back of an Uber.
Finish rereading Seven Days in June -again, then lay out that oversized towel or that waterproof blanket to settle in with one of these page-turners.
1. A Black Girl in the Middle: Essays on (Allegedly) Figuring It All Out – Shenequa GoldingSource:Beacon Press
This collection of essays will make you laugh, cry, and appreciate that little peach on your backside. Shenequa Golding takes self-awareness to the next level as she examines her romantic and platonic romances. Read it before you send that paragraph from your notes app to that toxic person you mistakenly think you need “closure” from.Shop Now
2. Summer on Highland Beach – Sunny HostinSource:Harper Collins
The third beach read by Sunny Hostin starts with a bang, and the drama keeps on rolling. You don’t need to read the previous books (though we recommend doing so) to appreciate the story of a daughter reconnecting with her estranged family in the spotlight. It’s juicy, smart, and insightful.Shop Now
3. A Passionate Mind in Relentless Pursuit – Noliwe RooksSource:Penguin Random House
Noliwe Rooks revisits the contributions of Mary McLeod Bethune, whose work has not been amplified as much as it deserves to be. The scholar paints a portrait of the dedication she showed to improve the lives of her people and the intelligence that helped her execute her efforts.Shop Now
4. Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)? – Jay EllisSource:Penguin Random House
Jay Ellis revisits the childhood that sparked his creativity in this coming-of-age memoir. It’s the light and funny look at Black boyhood, we all need.Shop Now
5. Power Moves: Ignite Your Confidence and Become a Force by Sarah Jakes RobertsSource:HarperCollins Christian Publishing
Sarah Jakes Roberts knows how to send a message. This latest work from the speaker will ignite your inner evolution and give you the motivation to be the force multiplier in your life.Shop Now
6. I Accidentally Summoned a Demon Boyfriend – Jessica CageSource:Caged Fantasies Publications, LLC
When a silly prank turns mystical, a single girl ends up with a supernatural boo. This fantasy rom-com will pull you out of your element and make you feel better about the lack of potential on your roster.Shop Now
7. Swift River – Essie ChambersSource:Simon & Schuster
Essie Chambers echoes the voices of all of the children left behind by racial violence with this look into the legacy of a family from a sundown town. Painful attempts at assimilation, the psychological pain poverty brings, and the weight of state intimidation merge to expose a blight on our society we should all pay more attention to.Shop Now
8. The Secret Keeper of Main Street – Trisha ThomasSource:Harper Collins
Trisha Thomas is drawing us into another piece of historical fiction that we can’t get enough of. This novel centers on a clairvoyant dressmaker who is welcomed into the confidence of the women she prepares for their life’s big moments. As an intuitive person, she tries to create distance between herself and her patrons, but their stories seep into her life.Shop Now