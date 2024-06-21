8 Books By Black Authors We’re Tossing In Our Beach Bag This Summer

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

No beach bag is complete without a couple of books written by Black authors to shut out the world. We love a millennial-coded mimosa boomerang as much as the next girlie, but there’s nothing like curling up with a good story in the sun.

This summer, Black authors are taking us to the brightest spots in beach communities on the Eastern seaboard and into the darkest crevices of sundown towns. Through their words, we’re led on a journey straight into the arms of the terrible men they’ve entertained.

Coming Of Age

They are highlighting the experiences of the only Black girl in the room with humor and rhythm. They’re also walking us through the perils and perks of being a military brat and holding down a job at Zara while you’re waiting for your big break.

Explore what it is like to be one-half of an interracial relationship that’s blooming into a full-blown love story. Revist friendship breakups with the kind of thoughtfulness that only comes with hindsight in a sharp memoir. Seethe with anger at absent fathers and villains who are walking triggers.

Storytellers are inviting us into the peaks and valleys of their romances with themselves and others. There are coming-of-age stories for everyone! Family histories are spilling into the social media streets, causing jaw-dropping cliffhangers.

Dive into the mindset of a Black girl with no booty to speak of. Revisit the cultural contributions of a civil rights icon. Sift through the emotions of a quiet sexual awakening in the back of an Uber.

Finish rereading Seven Days in June -again, then lay out that oversized towel or that waterproof blanket to settle in with one of these page-turners.

Natasha S. Alford Leaves No Black Girl Behind in ‘American Negra’